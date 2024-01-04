DGCA notice to Air India, SpiceJet for not rostering trained pilots in Delhi despite dense fog

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the country's aviation regulator, has issued a show-cause notice to Air India and SpiceJet for rostering pilots who are not trained in CAT III technology, which assists planes in landing during dense fog and inclement weather conditions when visibility is low.



The notice was issued after more than 50 Delhi airport-bound flights were diverted due to low visibility on December 24-25 and December 27-28. Dense to very dense fog in several cities has impacted several flights in the last few weeks.

The CAT III technology, an Instrument Landing System (ILS), is a navigation system that guides airplanes to the runway during low visibility conditions like fog, snow, or heavy rain. It enables landings with a visibility of 200 meters and a ceiling of 60 meters, thereby minimising the need for flight diversions.

On Wednesday, SpiceJet in an advisory said that due to expected poor visibility in Jammu, Kandla, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Darbhanga, Patna, Bagdogra, and Jaisalmer, all departures and arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. "Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status."

Dense fog forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said dense to very dense fog is likely to continue over some parts of the plains of Northwest and East India during the next 3 days. It also predicted cold-day to severe cold-day conditions over some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan during the next two days.