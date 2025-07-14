Aviation regulator DGCA has directed all airlines operating Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft to inspect their fuel control switch locking systems by July 21. This comes days after the preliminary findings in the Air India 787 crash investigation that pointed to both engines shutting down seconds after take-off.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued the instruction on Monday, days after the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released its initial report into the June 12 crash of Air India flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick. The Boeing 787-8 aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 260 people.

"In the cockpit voice recording, one of the pilots is heard asking the other why did he cut off. The other pilot responded that he did not do so," the AAIB said. The report noted that fuel supply to both engines was cut off within a gap of one second, causing immediate confusion in the cockpit.

Fuel control switches manage the flow of fuel into aircraft engines. A malfunction or premature disengagement could lead to thrust loss or engine shutdown.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had earlier flagged this issue in a Special Airworthiness Information Bulletin (SAIB No. NM-18-33) dated December 17, 2018, noting the potential for disengagement of the locking feature on specific Boeing aircraft models, including the 737 and 787.

Although the SAIB was not followed by an Airworthiness Directive—indicating it was not considered a mandatory safety issue at the time—it has gained fresh relevance after the Air India crash.

On Monday, the DGCA noted: "It has come to the notice of DGCA that several operators—internationally as well as domestic—have initiated inspection of their aircraft fleet as per the FAA’s SAIB."

The regulator instructed: "All airline operators of the affected aircraft are hereby advised to complete the inspection...no later than 21st July 2025. Inspection plan and report after accomplishment of inspection shall be submitted to this office under intimation to concerned Regional Office."

Indian carriers including Air India, Air India Express, Akasa Air, and SpiceJet operate the Boeing 787 and 737 series aircraft.

