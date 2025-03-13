DGGI summons 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' fame Shalini Passi over Pasco Motors' tax issues

Shalini Passi, recognised for her role in the Netflix series 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives', has been summoned by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) concerning tax irregularities linked to Pasco Motors. Passi is required to appear before the GST authorities in Meerut on March 13 to provide a statement and relevant documents. The summons, issued on March 11, emphasises that the inquiry is classified as a judicial proceeding, with non-compliance entailing legal repercussions.

Pasco Motors, a prominent dealer for Tata Motors, was initially summoned by the DGGI on November 28, 2024. The company’s lawyer, JK Mittal, confirmed that Passi, who left the firm in 2021, is no longer associated with its operations. The summons previously targeted 'non-payment' of taxes, but the recent allegations have shifted towards 'short-payment'. Mittal contends that the DGGI's accusations are unsubstantiated.

Legal proceedings initiated by Pasco Motors are ongoing in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. JK Mittal stated that the company has already contested the DGGI’s actions, describing the allegations as false. He stressed that state GST authorities have audited the company's records, ensuring compliance. The case remains sub judice, with Pasco Motors actively defending their position in court.

On March 10, the Punjab and Haryana High Court acknowledged the ongoing legal challenges faced by Pasco Motors, issuing a notice for a forensic examination of the authorisation used to inspect the company’s premises. The authorisation, dated November 22, 2024, has been flagged as potentially fabricated. This move follows Pasco Motors' assertion that the document was indeed forged, adding another layer to the complex legal proceedings.

Pasco Motors is the largest dealer for Tata Motors, underlining their significant role within the industry. The firm’s legal challenges with the DGGI could impact their market operations, particularly as the inquiry escalates. The outcome of the High Court's forensic examination and the subsequent legal developments will be closely monitored by industry stakeholders.

The DGGI’s actions against Pasco Motors highlight ongoing issues within the automotive dealership sector concerning tax compliance and regulatory oversight. The judicial proceedings and forensic examinations underscore the gravity of the situation, as both parties prepare for the forthcoming legal confrontations.