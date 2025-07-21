Dhaka crash: All about the Chinese-made F-7 BGI jet that went down in Bangladesh

A Bangladesh Air Force fighter jet crashed into a school in Dhaka's Uttara area, killing at least 19 people, mostly children, and injuring 70 others. The pilot, identified as Flight Lieutenant Mohammed Toukir Islam, has also been killed.

The Chinese-made F-7 crashed shortly after takeoff. TV footage captured fire and thick black smoke from a crash site, prompting rescue teams to rush injured individuals to six hospitals.

This is the second crash involving Chinese-made equipment after the Myanmar Air Force jet crash earlier this year, raising alarm over the quality of Chinese defence equipment.

Here's what you need to know about the Chinese-made plane

1. Made by China's Chengdu Aircraft Corporation, the plane is a part of China's Chengdu family of planes.

2. The F-7 BGI is a part of Bangladesh's ageing air fleet and is a modernised version of China's Chengdu J-7. The Chengdu J-7 itself is a Chinese copy of the Soviet-era MiG-21, one of the most mass-produced fighter aircraft in history.

3. Even as China discontinued the J-7 series aircraft in 2013, it began exporting the upgraded BGI version of F-7 to Bangladesh and its likes.

4. The Chengdu J-7 aircraft was produced for 48 years from 1965 to 2013 and remains in service mostly as an interceptor aircraft in several air forces, including China, Bangladesh and Myanmar.

5. The aircraft has a top speed of Mach 2.2 and comprises 5 hardpoints for air-to-air missiles, laser- and GPS-guided bombs as well as drop tanks.

6. It can carry up to 3,000 lbs of bombs and unguided rocket pods, including Chinese laser-guided bombs. The plane can also carry C-704 anti-ship missiles for maritime strike missions and use Chinese helmet-mounted sights for better target acquisition.

7. The F-7 BGI had a KLJ-6F radar system, which allows it to find enemies at a distance of more than 86 km. The plane can track 6 targets and engage 2 simultaneously.

8. Even though it is considered outdated as per global standards, the Bangladeshi Air Force hasn't retired the F-7 due to its low cost and reliability for pilot training as well as light combat duties.

9. Bangladesh acquired 16 F-7 BGI jets between 2011-13 as part of its efforts to modernise its ageing fleet.

10. It is said to have a higher manoeuvrability than most MiGs and other similar fighter jets due to the double-delta wing design. The double-delta wing design allows excellent lift at high angles of attack, minimises risk of stalling and improves agility.