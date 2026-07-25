Dharmendra Pradhan resigns, says decision taken to protect students' future amid NEET row

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned from the Union Cabinet, saying his decision was guided by the need to protect students' interests and prevent the ongoing controversy surrounding NEET from affecting their future.

In a two-page letter addressed to the country's youth, Pradhan said he had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the developments of the past few days, stressing that the issue should not become a prolonged legal or political battle that harms students.

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"For me, this is not a matter of personal prestige," Pradhan wrote. "India's youth are the country's real strength. I will not allow them to become trapped in a web of भ्रम (confusion) and allegations."

Recalls NEET controversy

In the letter, Pradhan defended the Centre's handling of the 2026 NEET-UG controversy. He said irregularities were detected in the examination held on May 3, 2026, following which the government immediately handed over the investigation to the CBI, cancelled the examination and announced a re-test.

He also noted that the government decided to shift NEET to a computer-based test (CBT) format from next year.

According to Pradhan, the Centre adopted a "whole-of-government approach" involving state governments, district administrations, students and parents to ensure the re-examination for over 20 lakh candidates was conducted smoothly on June 21.

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He said the results, declared on July 16, reflected the success of students from economically weaker backgrounds as well.

'Took responsibility from day one'

Pradhan said he had accepted responsibility for the crisis from the very beginning and remained committed to ensuring that no deserving student suffered because of what he described as an "exam mafia."

"My resolve was that no meritorious student's future should be ruined because of the examination mafia and no student should face injustice," he wrote.

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However, he added that recent events had deeply saddened him, alleging that "people occupying responsible positions" attempted to mislead students and create obstacles even after the examination process had concluded.

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Appeals for calm

Pradhan urged students to stay focused on their education and careers instead of getting caught in political and legal disputes.

Referring to protests, including those at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, he said anti-national forces should not be allowed to exploit the situation and appealed for national unity.

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"I do not want even one student's future to become entangled in legal complexities. Our children should devote their time to studies and building their careers," he wrote.

Thanks PM Modi, vows to continue public service

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pradhan thanked him for the opportunity to serve the nation under his leadership. He also acknowledged the support of his Cabinet colleagues, ministry officials and government employees during his tenure.

Calling public service the "highest priority" of his life, Pradhan said he would continue working for the aspirations of India's youth, the people of Odisha and the country in whatever capacity possible.

The resignation comes after days of political controversy over the handling of the NEET examination and growing demands from the Opposition for ministerial accountability.