Dhwajarohan ceremony at Ram Mandir today: PM Modi to hoist sacred flag, tight security in Ayodhya; top points

Ram Mandir Dhwajarohan ceremony today: PM Modi to hoist sacred flag
Ayodhya is all set for the Dhwajarohan ceremony (flag hoisting) of the Ram Mandir that marks the completion of the construction of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple today. The Dhwajarohan ceremony signifies the temple's transition from a construction site to a fully sovereign divine abode of Lord Ram.
According to temple trust officials and priests, the Dhwajarohan ritual formally activates the site's spiritual status.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will ceremonially hoist the saffron flag on the spire (shikhar) of the Ram Mandir at noon. The programme is scheduled keeping in mind the auspicious Panchami date of the Shukla Paksha in Margashirsha, coinciding with the Abhijit Muhurat of Shri Ram and Maa Sita's Vivah Panchami, a day of spiritual importance. The date is also notable as the martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, who meditated in Ayodhya for 48 hours in the 17th century, further enhancing the occasion's spiritual resonance.
Here’s all you need to know about the Dhwajarohan ceremony today:
The saffron flag that will be hoisted by PM Modi is 10 feet high and 20 feet long, and right-angled triangle-shaped. According to the prime minister's office (PMO), the flag features a radiant Sun, an 'Om', and the image of a Kovidara tree.
The flag will rise atop a shikhar built in the traditional North Indian Nagara architectural style, while the 800-metre Parkota (circumambulatory enclosure) encircling the temple showcases South Indian architectural influences.
The PMO stated, "The sacred saffron flag will convey a message of dignity, unity, and cultural continuity, embodying the ideals of Ram Rajya."
Meanwhile, the temple complex features 87 intricately carved stone episodes from the life of Lord Ram on the main shrine's outer walls, based on the Valmiki Ramayana. Additionally, 79 bronze-cast episodes from Indian culture are placed along the enclosure walls, offering deep insight into Lord Ram's life.
During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will also visit the Saptmandir, which houses temples related to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha, and Mata Shabari. This will be followed by visits to the Sheshavtar Mandir and Mata Annapurna temple, along with performing darshan and pooja at the Ram Darbar Garbh Grah and Ram Lalla Garbh Grah.
Extensive preparations have been made for the ceremony. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an on-site review to ensure seamless planning and issued directions to the relevant authorities.
Personnel assigned to crowd management, security screening, explosives detection, and emergency response are positioned at key locations across Ayodhya for the ceremony.
Security has been heightened, with 6,970 personnel – including ATS commandos, NSG snipers, cyber experts, and technical teams – deployed throughout the city. Anti-drone technology and advanced monitoring systems are in place to safeguard the temple premises and surrounding areas.