Diljit Dosanjh Aura concert today: Delhi Metro services extended until midnight, traffic restrictions imposed around JLN Stadium

Delhi Metro services extended for Diljit Dosanjh concert

In a post on X, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said it had made special operational arrangements for the event. Metro services will run beyond normal operating hours on all lines except the Airport Express Line and Gurugram’s Rapid Metro.

“DMRC has planned to extend Metro train services on all Lines (except the Airport Express Line) up to 00:00 hrs (midnight) on the day of the concert i.e, 30 October 2026,” the post read.

Delhi Metro will also operate additional trips across the network “to facilitate the smooth dispersal of spectators after the event”.

“Standby trains will also be kept ready for deployment, if required, to cater to any unforeseen surge in passenger traffic,” DMRC said.

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The window for purchasing QR tickets through the DMRC mobile app, Delhi Metro Sarthi, has also been extended by an hour.

Extra security personnel will be deployed at JLN Stadium Metro Station for “further strengthening passenger convenience and safety measures.”

“Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMDs) and enhanced security screening arrangements will be implemented to facilitate orderly passenger movement while ensuring compliance with security protocols,” DMRC said.

DELHI METRO TO EXTEND TRAIN SERVICES ON 30TH OCTOBER 2026 To facilitate the movement of spectators attending the "Aura India Tour 2026" concert by renowned artist Diljit Dosanjh at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on 30th October 2026, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has made special operational arrangements, including the extension of Metro train services beyond normal operating hours on all Metro Lines (except the Airport Express Line & Rapid Metro, Gurugram). DMRC has planned to extend Metro train services on all Lines (except the Airport Express Line) up to 00:00 hrs (midnight) on the day of the concert i.e, 30th October 2026. Additional train trips will be operated across the network to facilitate the smooth dispersal of spectators after the event. Standby trains will also be kept ready for deployment, if required, to cater to any unforeseen surge in passenger traffic. In addition, the timings for QR ticket purchase on DMRC mobile App (Delhi Metro Sarthi) shall also be increased by an hour owing to extended service timings on the day. To ensure smooth entry and dispersal of spectators, DMRC has made special arrangements at JLN Stadium Metro Station and other important interchange stations. Additional DMRC staff, customer service personnel and Customer Facilitation Agents (CFAs) shall be deployed to guide commuters and regulate passenger movement. Further strengthening passenger convenience and safety measures, additional security personnel will be deployed at JLN Stadium Metro Station. Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMDs) and enhanced security screening arrangements will be put in place to facilitate orderly passenger movement while ensuring adherence to security protocols. The concert is expected to attract a large gathering of approximately 70,000 spectators, many of whom are likely to use Delhi Metro services for travelling to and from the venue. The JLN Stadium Metro Station on the Violet Line (Kashmere Gate - Raja Nahar Singh corridor) is the nearest Metro station to the venue. DMRC encourages spectators to use Delhi Metro services for a convenient, safe and environment friendly travel experience while attending the concert while reducing dependence on private vehicles. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) October 29, 2026

Nearest Metro stations and gates for the concert

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JLN Stadium Metro Station on the Violet Line, which runs along the Kashmere Gate-Raja Nahar Singh corridor, is the nearest Metro station to the venue. JLN Stadium and Jangpura stations on the Violet Line provide access to Gates 13, 14 and 17. INA and Jor Bagh stations on the Yellow Line can be used to reach designated drop-off points for Gates 3, 6 and 8.

Diljit Dosanjh urges fans to arrive early

In a video story, Dosanjh asked fans to arrive early so that the Delhi concert could start by 7.30 pm and finish before the strict 10 pm deadline. He also urged attendees to use Delhi Metro services and avoid bringing private vehicles as there is no parking at JLN Stadium.

Traffic restrictions around JLN Stadium

According to an advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police, restrictions will remain in force from 1 pm to midnight. Six diversion points have been identified, while two additional points will be activated if required.

Traffic movement will be affected on Bhishm Pitamah Marg, Lodhi Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg between Defence Colony and Lodhi Colony Flyover, Arch Bishop Marg, 4th Avenue Road and 5th Avenue Road.

Restrictions will also be imposed on the Barapullah Flyover stretch between INA and Jangpura Metro Gate 2, Dayal Singh College Road, and internal roads in CGO Complex and Lodhi Colony.

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Traffic on Lodhi Road will continue towards Lodhi Flyover or Aurobindo Marg. Diversions will also be enforced at intersections on Lala Lajpat Rai Marg and Bhishm Pitamah Marg to regulate movement towards the stadium.

In view of the Live Music Concert by Diljit Dosanjh at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on 30.10.2026, traffic restrictions and diversions may be in place from 1:00 PM to 12:00 Midnight. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, avoid affected roads around JLN Stadium and use public transport (Delhi Metro recommended). 📍GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS Motorists are requested to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed in the area. Please follow diversion signs and traffic directions to avoid congestion. * For real-time updates and assistance, connect with Delhi Traffic Police through the following channels: WEBSITE: https://t.co/8CZTflQ8x7 FACEBOOK: https://t.co/XMFa7Ld8gD PLATFORM X: https://t.co/hro9F9Bmge INSTAGRAM: https://t.co/aL9StmHNJn WHATSAPP: 8750871493 HELPLINE NOS.: 1095 / 011-25844444 #DPTrafficAdvisory #DTPUpdates @LtGovDelhi @CPDelhi @CMODelhi @DelhiPolice @timesofindia @the_hindu @IndianExpress @AmarUjalaNews @NavbharatTimes @Live_Hindustan @TimesNow @IndiaToday @republic @aajtak @ZeeNews @ndtvindia @news24tvchannel @ABPNews @AAI_Official @RedFMIndia @bigfmindia — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 29, 2026

No public parking at or around the venue

Vehicles will not be allowed to enter Dayal Singh College Road, the advisory said. No public parking will be available at or around JLN Stadium.

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Attendees travelling by private vehicles will have to park at Sunehri Pula Bus Depot and Dayal Singh College. Taxis and auto-rickshaws must use designated pick-up and drop-off points.

Commuters have been advised to allow extra travel time, follow the instructions of traffic personnel and avoid roadside parking near the stadium. With traffic restrictions in place until midnight, fans have been asked to arrive early and use the extended Metro services while travelling to and from the concert.