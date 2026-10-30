Diljit Dosanjh Aura concert today: Delhi Metro services extended until midnight, traffic restrictions imposed around JLN Stadium

Delhi Metro services extended for Diljit Dosanjh concert
In a post on X, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said it had made special operational arrangements for the event. Metro services will run beyond normal operating hours on all lines except the Airport Express Line and Gurugram’s Rapid Metro.
“DMRC has planned to extend Metro train services on all Lines (except the Airport Express Line) up to 00:00 hrs (midnight) on the day of the concert i.e, 30 October 2026,” the post read.
Delhi Metro will also operate additional trips across the network “to facilitate the smooth dispersal of spectators after the event”.
“Standby trains will also be kept ready for deployment, if required, to cater to any unforeseen surge in passenger traffic,” DMRC said.
The window for purchasing QR tickets through the DMRC mobile app, Delhi Metro Sarthi, has also been extended by an hour.
Extra security personnel will be deployed at JLN Stadium Metro Station for “further strengthening passenger convenience and safety measures.”
“Door Frame Metal Detectors (DFMDs) and enhanced security screening arrangements will be implemented to facilitate orderly passenger movement while ensuring compliance with security protocols,” DMRC said.
Nearest Metro stations and gates for the concert
JLN Stadium Metro Station on the Violet Line, which runs along the Kashmere Gate-Raja Nahar Singh corridor, is the nearest Metro station to the venue. JLN Stadium and Jangpura stations on the Violet Line provide access to Gates 13, 14 and 17. INA and Jor Bagh stations on the Yellow Line can be used to reach designated drop-off points for Gates 3, 6 and 8.
Diljit Dosanjh urges fans to arrive early
In a video story, Dosanjh asked fans to arrive early so that the Delhi concert could start by 7.30 pm and finish before the strict 10 pm deadline. He also urged attendees to use Delhi Metro services and avoid bringing private vehicles as there is no parking at JLN Stadium.
Traffic restrictions around JLN Stadium
According to an advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police, restrictions will remain in force from 1 pm to midnight. Six diversion points have been identified, while two additional points will be activated if required.
Traffic movement will be affected on Bhishm Pitamah Marg, Lodhi Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg between Defence Colony and Lodhi Colony Flyover, Arch Bishop Marg, 4th Avenue Road and 5th Avenue Road.
Restrictions will also be imposed on the Barapullah Flyover stretch between INA and Jangpura Metro Gate 2, Dayal Singh College Road, and internal roads in CGO Complex and Lodhi Colony.
Traffic on Lodhi Road will continue towards Lodhi Flyover or Aurobindo Marg. Diversions will also be enforced at intersections on Lala Lajpat Rai Marg and Bhishm Pitamah Marg to regulate movement towards the stadium.
No public parking at or around the venue
Vehicles will not be allowed to enter Dayal Singh College Road, the advisory said. No public parking will be available at or around JLN Stadium.
Attendees travelling by private vehicles will have to park at Sunehri Pula Bus Depot and Dayal Singh College. Taxis and auto-rickshaws must use designated pick-up and drop-off points.
Commuters have been advised to allow extra travel time, follow the instructions of traffic personnel and avoid roadside parking near the stadium. With traffic restrictions in place until midnight, fans have been asked to arrive early and use the extended Metro services while travelling to and from the concert.