'Disciplinary action to be taken if...': After Delhi University, JNU asks students to avoid Jantar Mantar protests

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday asked students to stay away from the protests against the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The University also advised students to be responsible in their social media usage.

This comes on a day when the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has said that it was relieved that Sonam Wangchuk ended his hunger strike but reiterated the demand for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. The educational institution, in a social media post, said that any violations by students could invite legal consequences under applicable laws and disciplinary action could also be taken under the University's code of conduct.

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"All stakeholders of JNU’s epistemic community are advised to act responsibly and prioritize their personal safety. In accordance with the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India’s directions on public demonstrations, you are requested to refrain from participating in or visiting gatherings at or around Jantar Mantar, New Delhi. Please exercise responsibility on social media. Violations may invite legal consequences under applicable laws as well as disciplinary action under the University’s code of conduct. You are also encouraged to uphold the values of academic responsibility and responsible citizenship."

Advisory

All stakeholders of JNU’s epistemic community are advised to act responsibly and prioritize their personal safety. In accordance with the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India’s directions on public demonstrations, you are requested to refrain from participating in or visiting… — Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) (@JNU_official_50) July 24, 2026

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DU's warning to students

JNU's warning to students came after the University of Delhi asked its students to refrain from joining the ongoing protests. It said that joining the protests may invite legal action and can pose serious risks to students' personal safety.

Dear students and faculty, your safety matters to us. Please note that any unlawful assemblies or demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, which are strictly regulated as per the directives of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, may invite legal action. Such activities can… — University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) July 23, 2026

What has happened so far?

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a late-night video message on Thursday that the government will introduce a Bill in Parliament with provisions for strong action against paper leaks. PM Modi said that the proposed law would be discussed by the Union Cabinet on Friday and brought to Parliament on Monday.

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The Prime Minister said, "The cabinet will discuss the issue of paper leaks on Friday and taking suggestions of the cabinet colleagues, further action would be finalised." He added, "On Monday, when the second week of the Monsoon session of Parliament will begin, a bill will be brought with provisions for strong action against paper leaks and we will try to pass it as early as possible."

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He said paper leaks were not a small issue and impacted lakhs of students and their guardians. He retierated that several strong steps had been taken since allegations of the NEET paper leak surfaced about two-and-a-half months ago.

Moreover, activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his indefinite hunger strike after the government assured him that his demands would be met. Wangchuk said Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh met him at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram around Thursday midnight and conveyed the government's assurances. He posted on X that he broke his fast after 26 days in the presence of the ministers and senior leaders of the Apex Body of Leh Ladakh.

CJP-Centre talks

Besides this, the CJP representatives are set to meet Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh at the Constitution Club in Delhi today. Those representing the CJP at the talks are Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Vaishnavi Gaur.

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The meeting is expected to focus on the CJP's key demands, including a comprehensive investigation into the alleged exam irregularities, action against those responsible for paper leaks, and the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.