'Dismissed': Supreme Court rejects plea against 20% ethanol-blended petrol rollout

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that contested the nationwide implementation of 20% ethanol-blended petrol (EBP-20). The plea claimed that millions of motorists were forced to use this fuel, which is not compatible with all vehicles, particularly those manufactured before 2023.

Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran led the bench that rejected the arguments presented by advocate Akshay Malhotra. The CJI-led bench also questioned the credentials of the petitioner, according to Bar and Bench.

"Dismissed," the Court said rejecting the plea.

Malhotra sought directives for the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to ensure the availability of ethanol-free petrol at fuel stations for vehicles unable to handle E20.

The Centre opposed the PIL, asserting that E20 fuel supports sugarcane farmers, which is aligned with the government’s broader agricultural and biofuel strategy. The authorities highlighted the importance of the E20 rollout, suggesting that it could provide economic benefits to farmers.

The plea underscored the need for a "nationwide impact study on mechanical degradation and efficiency loss due to ethanol blended fuel to the extent of 20 percent usage in non-compliant vehicles." Concerns were raised about the potential damage and efficiency issues for vehicles not designed for such high blends.

"We have to be given an option what we want. We are not against E20 but at least let the supply persons inform that it is so. Some vehicles are not compliant with the same. Only vehicles which have come post April 2023 can tolerate E20," the petitioner argued.

Many cars and two-wheelers sold before 2023, including some BS-VI models, are reportedly unsuitable for E20, leading to significant inconvenience for owners. These vehicles may face mechanical issues if used with high ethanol content fuels.

In response to this, the plea also suggested mandatory labelling of ethanol content at all petrol pumps and dispensing units. The aim was to ensure clear consumer information about fuel compatibility with their vehicles.

Despite the rejection, the proposal for labelling remains a point of discussion, as it seeks to inform consumers about the ethanol content in petrol and the compatibility of their vehicles with E20 fuel.

(With PTI inputs)