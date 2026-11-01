Diwali 2026: What are green crackers? Types, prices, where to buy & rules in India

However, green crackers are not entirely pollution-free. Their sale and use are also subject to certification requirements, licensing conditions and restrictions imposed by authorities.

So, what exactly are green crackers, how are they different from conventional firecrackers, where can consumers purchase them, and how much do they cost? Here is everything you need to know.

What are green crackers?

Green crackers are low-emission fireworks developed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI).

Unlike conventional firecrackers, they use modified chemical formulations and reduced or substituted raw materials to minimise the release of harmful pollutants.

According to CSIR-NEERI, these crackers are designed to reduce particulate matter emissions by at least 30% compared with conventional crackers of the corresponding category. Certain formulations also reduce gaseous emissions, including sulphur dioxide (SO2) and nitrogen oxides (NOx).

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The objective is to minimise the environmental impact of fireworks while retaining their traditional visual and sound effects within prescribed limits.

CSIR-NEERI has also clarified that green crackers do not contain banned chemicals such as barium, lead, arsenic and mercury in their approved formulations.

What are the different types of green crackers?

CSIR-NEERI has developed three prominent categories of green crackers, each using a different approach to reduce pollution.

SWAS (Safe Water Releaser): These crackers release water vapour during bursting, helping suppress dust and particulate matter in the surrounding air.

STAR (Safe Thermite Cracker): These use modified thermite formulations to reduce particulate emissions while maintaining the visual effects of fireworks.

SAFAL (Safe Minimal Aluminium): These crackers use a reduced quantity of aluminium to minimise emissions associated with conventional formulations.

Green crackers are available in familiar varieties such as flower pots (anaar), sparklers (phuljhadis), pencils, chakkars and other fireworks, depending on the manufacturer and approved product range.

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Green crackers vs Conventional firecrackers

The primary difference between green crackers and conventional firecrackers lies in their chemical composition and manufacturing process. Conventional firecrackers use traditional chemical formulations that generally produce higher levels of particulate emissions, smoke and residue.

In contrast, green crackers use modified, lower-emission formulations designed to reduce particulate matter emissions by at least 30 per cent under CSIR-NEERI criteria. Their approved formulations also exclude specified banned chemicals such as barium, lead, arsenic and mercury.

While conventional crackers may have a higher pollution potential, green crackers are designed to minimise their environmental impact and are available through authorised sellers wherever permitted by local authorities.

However, despite their reduced emissions, green crackers can still release particulate matter and harmful gases and should not be considered completely pollution-free.

Where to buy

Consumers should purchase green crackers only from authorised firecracker shops and designated markets permitted by their respective district administrations.

In Delhi-NCR, the Supreme Court's October 15, 2025 order restricted sales to licensed traders and designated locations. It also prohibited online sales through e-commerce platforms under that order. Buyers should check the latest applicable directions before purchasing, as the regulatory position can change between festive seasons.

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How much do green crackers cost?

The price of green crackers varies depending on their type, quantity, manufacturer, packaging and retail location. There is no single fixed retail price for all green crackers across India. However, online product listings provide an indication of the price range consumers may encounter.

According to product listings available on Indian firecracker retail websites in October 2026, some green cracker products are listed at the following prices:

(Source: Indicative product listings from Luxury Crackers and PatakaCart, checked in October-November 2026. Prices are not a government-fixed rate and may vary by seller and availability.)

Consumers should compare the quantity, product specifications and printed MRP before purchasing. They should also remember that an online price listing does not mean online ordering or delivery is legally permitted in their area.

How to identify genuine green crackers

With counterfeit products and misleading environmental claims being a concern, buyers should verify a firecracker's certification before making a purchase.

CSIR-NEERI and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) are important authorities in the approval and regulation of these products.

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Here are some things consumers should check

CSIR-NEERI registration: Check whether the manufacturer appears on the official registered manufacturers list available on the CSIR-NEERI website.

Green fireworks logo: Look for the prescribed green fireworks identification on the packaging.

QR code: Where provided under the applicable identification system, scan the product-specific QR code and verify the manufacturer and product details.

Manufacturer details: Check the manufacturer's name, registration information and applicable PESO licence details.

Authorised seller: Purchase only from a licensed retailer operating at a designated location.

Importantly, a packet carrying the words 'green', 'eco-friendly' or 'pollution-free' does not automatically qualify as an approved green cracker.

CSIR-NEERI has warned against fake registration certificates and test reports, stating that its officially issued documents are the authentic certification records.

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What rules say about bursting green crackers

The Supreme Court has repeatedly intervened in the regulation of firecracker sales and usage, particularly in Delhi-NCR, because of concerns surrounding deteriorating air quality.

Its October 15, 2025 order allowed the sale and use of approved green crackers in Delhi-NCR subject to strict conditions. These included sales through licensed traders, designated selling locations, restrictions on online sales and monitoring by enforcement agencies.

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The Court also directed authorities to prevent the sale of non-approved crackers and take action against manufacturers and traders violating the conditions.

For the 2026 festive season, consumers should follow the latest Supreme Court directions and the specific notifications issued by their district administration. Sale dates, approved products and bursting hours should not be assumed to be the same across cities.