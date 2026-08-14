‘Do the Right Thing’: Air India CEO Campbell Wilson warns staff against misconduct after terminating 1,000 employees

READ ALSO: ‘Aviation safety is topmost priority’: Aviation minister on Air India Phuket-Delhi flight incident

Around 1,000 Employees Terminated Since Tata Takeover

“Do the right thing, even when no one is watching. If you see someone doing the wrong thing, report it,” Wilson told employees, according to sources cited by PTI.

He added, “Know that the chances of getting away are getting fewer and fewer... know that the consequences of doing the wrong thing will only get higher.”

According to the sources, Wilson said nearly 1,000 employees had been terminated since the Tata Group took control of the airline for various violations of company rules. These included the alleged misuse of employee travel privileges and other forms of misconduct.

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Air India Tightens Internal Controls

Wilson reportedly told staff that some employees continued to behave as if company regulations did not apply to them. He said the airline was still encountering instances of deliberate rule-breaking despite repeated warnings.

The CEO also highlighted the progressive rollout of systems and controls designed to prevent, detect, and act against misconduct. According to the sources, Wilson said Air India would continue tightening these checks to ensure greater accountability across the organization.

Although Wilson did not refer to any specific incident during the town hall, his comments came shortly after a pilot-in-command on Air India’s Phuket–Delhi flight AI2379 tested positive for a psychoactive substance in a confirmatory test.

The Airbus A320 aircraft reportedly lost approximately 300 feet in altitude during cruise on August 4, leaving several passengers and crew members injured. The incident is currently being investigated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

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Following the episode, Air India and Air India Express announced plans to conduct psychoactive substance screening for all pilots.

READ ALSO: Meet Tewolde Gebremariam, Air India's new CEO who transformed Ethiopian Airlines

Wilson to Step Down Next Month

Wilson’s remarks come as Air India prepares for a leadership transition. He announced his resignation as CEO and managing director earlier this year and is expected to step down next month.

The Tata Group acquired the once loss-making national carrier from the Indian government in January 2022, beginning a major effort to overhaul its operations, workplace culture, and financial performance.