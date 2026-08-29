The judges criticised the regulator for adopting a "pedantic instead of pragmatic" approach and failing to apply its mind properly to the matter.

"How many times should we try to convince and balance equities so that the department does not feel discouraged? Why do we say 'don't kill a mosquito with a sword'? Do you feel you are a lord and you can do anything?" the bench remarked, adding that it was "tired of scolding the department and officers".

The dispute arose following a series of high-profile crackdowns initiated by FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe against food outlets, hotels, and warehouses across Maharashtra. Last week, the regulator suspended the licenses of five eateries inside the MCA complex citing hygiene concerns and licensing discrepancies.

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While the court had previously acknowledged the commissioner's initiative to bolster food safety, it directed a fresh, objective inspection. Despite the updated inspection finding substantial compliance, the FDA maintained the suspension on the ground that the eateries were being run by M/s Shirke Infrastructure, whereas the original licenses had been issued in the name of the MCA.

Questioning why the authority had acted with "undue haste" without thoroughly examining the legal position, the court warned that contempt proceedings could follow if court directions continued to be ignored.

Relenting during Saturday's proceedings, the FDA informed the bench that it would issue a fresh notice to the MCA regarding its contractual agreement with Shirke Infrastructure, allow a formal hearing, and subsequently issue a reasoned order.

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Accepting this undertaking, the High Court set aside the suspension orders with immediate effect, noting that there was no valid legal bar to prevent the restaurants from resuming operations.