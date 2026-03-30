Do you need to surrender LPG before March 31? A simple guide

March 31 deadline: With the end of the fiscal year approaching, it is easy to feel bogged down by all the approaching deadlines. This year, especially, since there are multiple changes on the front of income tax, PAN Card, FASTag and more, the feeling of urgency can be compelling. There is, however, yet another deadline that appears to have raised concerns – the LPG surrendering deadline.

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Here’s a simple guide to help you navigate the LPG connection concerns.

Do you need to surrender your LPG before March 31?

No.

The government issued a 90-day deadline for customers to switch from LPG to PNG connection.

When is the deadline if not March 31?

The deadline will be three months – 90 days – from the day you receive a notice saying there is a PNG connection in your area.

MUST READ | Can you keep both PNG and LPG? What rules actually say

However, if the gas company is unable to start off your connection, your LPG connection won’t be discontinued.

So, what’s with the March 31 deadline?

There is no link between March 31 and the surrendering of the LPG connection as such. However, certain suppliers like the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), responsible for providing gas in the Delhi-NCR region, are offering free gas worth up to Rs 500 for customers who switch from LPG to PNG before March 31.

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Are there any other offers?

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has waived Rs 500 registration fee that’s charged for new PNG connections. It has also waived the commercial connection deposit that ranges from Rs 1 lakh-5 lakh.

GAIL is also offering gas worth Rs 500 to customers who obtain a domestic PNG connection, and BPCL has waived the security required for a commercial PNG connection.

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Is there any exemption possible for a PNG connection?

The only way you will be exempted from a PNG connection is if the gas company issues a No Objection Certificate (NOC) stating that a PNG connection is not feasible for your home.

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Will tenants need to apply?

Tenants and homeowners both can apply. However, in case of a tenant, they will require an NOC from the homeowner, along with a valid and operational rent agreement, as well as the owner’s electricity bill or sale deed.

How to apply for a PNG connection?

You can apply for a PNG connection on the website or application of your supplier. You will need to fill the form, submit the required documents, pay the security deposit. Once that’s done, a technician will pay a visit to assess the layout of your house and how best to lay the pipeline and the metre.