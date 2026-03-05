Does India own the Indian Ocean? Sinking of IRIS Dena raises questions on India's maritime influence 

The Indian Ocean, named after India, holds significant strategic and economic importance. But how much control does India truly have over these waters?

Recent events, such as the US Navy’s sinking of the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena, have stirred debates about India's maritime jurisdiction. The incident, which occurred in international waters just off Sri Lanka’s coast, raised questions about India’s role in this vital ocean space.

India’s maritime jurisdiction is defined by its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), which extends 200 nautical miles from its coastline and covers around 2.3 million square kilometres. India has exclusive rights to manage resources like fish, oil, and gas within this zone. While India’s territorial waters extend only 12 nautical miles from its coast, its EEZ allows it to regulate offshore activities in crucial areas like the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands further extend India’s maritime reach, placing it in close proximity to critical chokepoints such as the Malacca Strait. However, beyond India’s EEZ lies the high seas, where no nation holds sovereignty, and all countries enjoy freedoms of navigation, fishing, and research.

Shared waters: India’s influence in the region

Despite its central role, India’s jurisdiction in the Indian Ocean is not absolute. The ocean is shared with neighbouring countries, including Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and Indonesia. India considers the Indian Ocean its strategic backyard, particularly due to its economic importance, over 90% of India’s trade passes through these waters.

India’s military presence in the region, including aircraft carriers, submarines, and bases in the Andamans, plays a key role in safeguarding its interests. However, other nations, particularly China, have also sought to increase their influence, with investments in infrastructure in countries like Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

The role of international law and the high seas

International waters, or high seas, begin beyond the 200-nautical-mile EEZ, where no nation can claim sovereignty. These areas are governed by international law, ensuring open access for all nations for trade and military operations.

The recent attack on the IRIS Dena occurred in such waters, illustrating how the high seas remain a space for global manoeuvring, regardless of nearby national interests.

India’s maritime strategy and regional influence

India has long viewed the Indian Ocean as a key region for both security and economic growth. The country’s MAHASAGAR initiative, launched in 2025, aims to position India as a preferred security partner in the region. India’s leadership in maritime security, particularly through collaborations like the Quad, helps counter external challenges to regional stability, especially with China’s growing naval presence.

The SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) doctrine and its expansion through MAHASAGAR reflect India’s efforts to foster cooperation, promote sustainable growth, and maintain security in the Indian Ocean.

India’s complex role in the Indian Ocean

While India’s jurisdiction in the Indian Ocean is substantial, it is not absolute. India plays a crucial role in securing the region, but its maritime influence is shared with other nations. The Indian Ocean, though named after India, is a global commons where India must balance its national interests with international law.