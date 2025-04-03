Donald Trump levies reciprocal tariffs: Gold, silver bullion, insulin, vitamins among top 50 exempt items. Full list here

US President Donald Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on India, China, and several other countries in the wee hours of Thursday morning, sending the global markets into a tizzy. While announcing the tariffs, the White House said that the non-tariff barriers also deprive the American manufacturers of reciprocal access to markets globally.
Non-tariff barriers are meant to limit the amount of imports/exports and protect domestic industries. In some relief to consumers globally, the Trump administration has kept some essential items exempt from the purview of these tariffs.
Items exempt from the tariffs levied by Trump include copper, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, lumber articles, certain critical minerals, as well as energy and energy products.
List of top items exempt from US' reciprocal tariffs on India, China, other countries
- Gold, nonmonetary, bullion and dore
- Silver bullion and dore
- Insulin and its salts
- Vitamins A and their derivatives, unmixed, natural or synthesized
- Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) and its derivatives, unmixed, natural or synthesized
- Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) and its derivatives, unmixed, natural or synthesized
- Vitamin B5 (D- or DL-Pantothenic acid) and its derivatives, unmixed, natural or synthesized
- Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine and related compounds with Vitamin B6 activity) and its derivatives, unmixed, natural or synthesized
- Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin and related compounds with Vitamin B12 activity) and its derivatives, unmixed, natural or synthesized
- Vitamin C (Ascorbic acid) and its derivatives, unmixed, natural or synthesized
- Vitamin E (Tocopherols and related compounds with Vitamin E activity) and its derivatives, unmixed, natural or synthesized
- Folic acid and its derivatives, unmixed
- Niacin and niacinamide
- Transistors, other than photosensitive transistors, with a dissipation rating of less than 1 W
- Transistors, other than photosensitive transistors, with a dissipation rating of 1 W or more
- Exercise books of paper or paperboard
- Printed books, brochures, leaflets and similar printed matter in single sheets, whether or not folded
- Printed dictionaries and encyclopedias and serial installments thereof
- Printed books, brochures, leaflets and similar printed matter, other than in single sheets
- Newspapers, journals and periodicals, appearing at least four times a week
- Newspaper supplements printed by a gravure process
- Newspaper, journals and periodicals, except those appearing at least four times a week
- Children's picture, drawing or coloring books
- Music, printed or in manuscript, whether or not bound or illustrated
- Maps and hydrographic or similar charts of all kinds, including atlases and topographical plans, printed in book form
- Globes, printed
- Other printed maps and hydrographic or similar charts, not globes and not in book form, nesoi
- Hand-drawn original plans and drawings; hand-written texts; photo reproductions on sensitized paper and carbon copies of the foregoing
- Printed trade advertising material, commercial catalogs and the like
- Printed matter, nesoi, printed on paper in whole or in part by a lithographic process
- Printed matter, nesoi
- Zinc (o/than alloy), unwrought, containing o/99.99% by weight of zinc
- Zinc (o/than alloy), unwrought, casting-grade zinc, containing at least 97.5% but less than 99.99% by weight of zinc
- Zinc (o/than alloy), unwrought, o/than casting-grade zinc, containing at least 97.5% but less than 99.99% by wt. of zinc
- Zinc alloy, unwrought
- Zinc, waste and scrap
- Zinc, articles (o/than for household, table or kitchen use), nesoi
- Other photosensitive semiconductor devices, other than diodes or transistors, nesoi
- Other semiconductor-based transducers, other than photosensitive transducers
- Other semiconductor devices, other than semiconductor-based transducers, other than photosensitive devices, nesoi
- Parts of diodes, transistors, similar semiconductor devices, photosensitive semiconductor devices, LED's and mounted piezoelectric crystals
- Coins, nesoi
- Stainless steel waste and scrap
- Platinum, unwrought, or in powder form
- Platinum, unwrought or in semimanufactured forms
- Palladium, unwrought or in powder form
- Palladium, in semimanufactured forms
- Rhodium, unwrought in powder form
- Rhodium, in semimanufactured forms
- Basic dyes and preparations based thereon, nesoi