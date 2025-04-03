scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
Donald Trump levies reciprocal tariffs: Gold, silver bullion, insulin, vitamins among top 50 exempt items. Full list here

Feedback

Donald Trump levies reciprocal tariffs: Gold, silver bullion, insulin, vitamins among top 50 exempt items. Full list here

While announcing the tariffs, the White House said that the non-tariff barriers also deprive the American manufacturers of reciprocal access to markets globally. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
In some relief to consumers globally, the Trump administration has kept some essential items exempt from the purview of these tariffs. In some relief to consumers globally, the Trump administration has kept some essential items exempt from the purview of these tariffs.

US President Donald Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on India, China, and several other countries in the wee hours of Thursday morning, sending the global markets into a tizzy. While announcing the tariffs, the White House said that the non-tariff barriers also deprive the American manufacturers of reciprocal access to markets globally. 

Related Articles

Non-tariff barriers are meant to limit the amount of imports/exports and protect domestic industries. In some relief to consumers globally, the Trump administration has kept some essential items exempt from the purview of these tariffs.

Items exempt from the tariffs levied by Trump include copper, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, lumber articles, certain critical minerals, as well as energy and energy products. 

List of top items exempt from US' reciprocal tariffs on India, China, other countries

  1. Gold, nonmonetary, bullion and dore
  2. Silver bullion and dore
  3. Insulin and its salts
  4. Vitamins A and their derivatives, unmixed, natural or synthesized
  5. Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) and its derivatives, unmixed, natural or synthesized
  6. Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) and its derivatives, unmixed, natural or synthesized
  7. Vitamin B5 (D- or DL-Pantothenic acid) and its derivatives, unmixed, natural or synthesized
  8. Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine and related compounds with Vitamin B6 activity) and its derivatives, unmixed, natural or synthesized
  9. Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin and related compounds with Vitamin B12 activity) and its derivatives, unmixed, natural or synthesized
  10. Vitamin C (Ascorbic acid) and its derivatives, unmixed, natural or synthesized
  11. Vitamin E (Tocopherols and related compounds with Vitamin E activity) and its derivatives, unmixed, natural or synthesized
  12. Folic acid and its derivatives, unmixed
  13. Niacin and niacinamide
  14. Transistors, other than photosensitive transistors, with a dissipation rating of less than 1 W
  15. Transistors, other than photosensitive transistors, with a dissipation rating of 1 W or more
  16. Exercise books of paper or paperboard
  17. Printed books, brochures, leaflets and similar printed matter in single sheets, whether or not folded
  18. Printed dictionaries and encyclopedias and serial installments thereof
  19. Printed books, brochures, leaflets and similar printed matter, other than in single sheets
  20. Newspapers, journals and periodicals, appearing at least four times a week
  21. Newspaper supplements printed by a gravure process
  22. Newspaper, journals and periodicals, except those appearing at least four times a week
  23. Children's picture, drawing or coloring books
  24. Music, printed or in manuscript, whether or not bound or illustrated
  25. Maps and hydrographic or similar charts of all kinds, including atlases and topographical plans, printed in book form
  26. Globes, printed
  27. Other printed maps and hydrographic or similar charts, not globes and not in book form, nesoi
  28. Hand-drawn original plans and drawings; hand-written texts; photo reproductions on sensitized paper and carbon copies of the foregoing
  29. Printed trade advertising material, commercial catalogs and the like
  30. Printed matter, nesoi, printed on paper in whole or in part by a lithographic process
  31. Printed matter, nesoi
  32. Zinc (o/than alloy), unwrought, containing o/99.99% by weight of zinc
  33. Zinc (o/than alloy), unwrought, casting-grade zinc, containing at least 97.5% but less than 99.99% by weight of zinc
  34. Zinc (o/than alloy), unwrought, o/than casting-grade zinc, containing at least 97.5% but less than 99.99% by wt. of zinc
  35. Zinc alloy, unwrought
  36. Zinc, waste and scrap
  37. Zinc, articles (o/than for household, table or kitchen use), nesoi
  38. Other photosensitive semiconductor devices, other than diodes or transistors, nesoi
  39. Other semiconductor-based transducers, other than photosensitive transducers
  40. Other semiconductor devices, other than semiconductor-based transducers, other than photosensitive devices, nesoi
  41. Parts of diodes, transistors, similar semiconductor devices, photosensitive semiconductor devices, LED's and mounted piezoelectric crystals
  42. Coins, nesoi
  43. Stainless steel waste and scrap
  44. Platinum, unwrought, or in powder form
  45. Platinum, unwrought or in semimanufactured forms
  46. Palladium, unwrought or in powder form
  47. Palladium, in semimanufactured forms
  48. Rhodium, unwrought in powder form
  49. Rhodium, in semimanufactured forms
  50. Basic dyes and preparations based thereon, nesoi

Published on: Apr 03, 2025, 9:06 AM IST
Subscribe To Newsletter
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement