Donald Trump's big announcement: 'India, Pakistan agreed to full and immediate ceasefire'

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire. Trump said that the countries agreed to do so after a long night of talks mediated by the States. He also congratulated both the countries for "using common sense and great intelligence".

Following Trump's big announcement, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that over the past 48 hours, he along with US Vice President JD Vance has engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials over the issue of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Prime Ministers of India and Pakistan -- Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif -- engaged with the States over the issue.

Others who were present from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval whereas those present from the Pakistani side included Pakistan Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir and NSA Asim Malik.

"I am pleased to announce the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site. We commend Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace," Rubio wrote.

Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar took to X to confirm the development. Dar wrote: "Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity!"

India, however, is yet to issue an official statement on the ceasefire that has been agreed between New Delhi and Islamabad, courtesy Washington DC.

The development comes hours after the BJP-led Central government declared that any future act of terror against India would be considered an Act of War and New Delhi will respond accordingly.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said at a press briefing: “Pakistan's actions have constituted provocation and escalation. In response, India has defended and reacted in a responsible and measured fashion to these provocations and these escalations by the Pakistani side.”

The announcement came amid worsening border tensions between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor.