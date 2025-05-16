'Dono haathon mein laddu': After Trump's request to Tim Cook, CA says India only has gains to book

US President Donald Trump recently requested Apple CEO Tim Cook not to manufacture in India, despite New Delhi's offer of a "no-tariff deal" to entice US companies. The "no-tariff deal" from India was meant to strengthen economic ties.

This appeal coincided with tensions between India and the US over India's claim that Trump mediated a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Advertisement

Related Articles

But, does India stand to lose anything from Trump's request to Cook? CA Nitin Kaushik said in a post that India only has gains to book in the whole Tim Cook-Donald Trump saga. He explained that Tim Cook knows for a fact that Apple cannot manufacture as cost-effectively in the US as they can in India.

He was replying to a social media user who said that Apple will continue its production in India despite Trump trying to convince Tim Cook otherwise.

Previously, a senior government official downplayed Trump's recent remarks and told BT TV that India has become a "significant mobile manufacturing hub". He explained that companies like Apple make their decisions based on global competitiveness and not political rhetoric.

Advertisement

Apple has achieved a production value of $22 billion in India for FY2025 and plans to make it a key hub for US-bound iPhones by the end of 2026. The company aims to reduce its reliance on China amid geopolitical tensions, despite the higher costs involved.

What exactly did Donald Trump tell Tim Cook?

Ahead of his conversation with the Apple CEO in Qatar, Trump said that he's had a "little problem" with Tim Cook. “He is building all over India. I don’t want you building in India. India can take care of itself,” Trump said.

He claimed that Apple would increase its production in the US as a result of their conversation. Trump further said that India was one of the highest tariff-imposing nations and has now made an offer to reduce tariffs significantly.

Advertisement

He also said that due to the tariffs, it is very hard to sell American products in India. The US President said that even though the Indian government has "offered us a deal where basically they are willing to literally charge us no tariff," it seeks an agreement to impose taxes.

Meanwhile, Apple has assured the government that its manufacturing and investment plans in India remains unchanged and that India is a crucial part of its global supply chain, as per news agency PTI.