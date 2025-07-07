'Don't have any funds, Cabinet post': Kangana Ranaut after inspecting flood-affected areas in Mandi

BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut on Sunday said that she neither had funds for disaster relief nor a Cabinet post. Ranaut's bizarre take came after inspecting flood-affected areas in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi. She, however, said that she was making efforts to get financial assistance for the state from the Centre.

The visit from Ranaut came after repeated jibes from the Congress over her absence from her Lok Sabha constituency — Mandi.

"I do not have any funds for disaster relief or hold any Cabinet post. MPs have work that was limited to Parliament. We are very small in the scheme of things. But, I can help to get disaster funds from the Centre," Ranaut told news agency ANI.

Furthermore, she said that she was accessible and accused the Congress government in the hilly state of not providing relief to those who died or lost their belongings due to cloudbursts. She also accused the Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu government of corruption.

"People who are responsible are hiding their faces. They are doing corruption. Central funds will come to them and not me or Jairam Thakur. I do have some capacity in policymaking, but is very less on the state level or even panchayat level," the BJP MP said.

Ranaut said that the Centre provided immediate relief by sending in forces to the state, while adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is aware of the situation. She mentioned that relief material has been provided to the affected families at the local level.

Going ahead, she said the Congress would not come to power in Himachal "for the next 20 years" due to recurring floods in the state every monsoon. "How the state government is functioning. I can say that Congress will not come to power in the state for the next 20 years."

Fourteen people died and 31 are missing in Mandi due to cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides. Over 150 houses, 14 bridges, 200 roads, and several transformers and supply schemes were damaged. The disaster also killed 164 cattle, and disrupted 236 transformers and 278 water supply schemes.