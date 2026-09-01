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'Don't take foreign trips, avoid gold purchases': From Bishkek, PM Modi reiterates 'swadeshi' call

'Don't take foreign trips, avoid gold purchases': From Bishkek, PM Modi reiterates 'swadeshi' call

From Bishkek, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indians to avoid foreign leisure trips, overseas weddings and unnecessary gold purchases. He tied the appeal to swadeshi, self-reliance and India’s effort to sustain 7.8% growth despite global disruptions.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 1, 2026 12:18 PM IST
'Don't take foreign trips, avoid gold purchases': From Bishkek, PM Modi reiterates 'swadeshi' callModi said India was progressing rapidly despite global uncertainty, wars, crises and disruptions to supply chains.
SUMMARY
  • Modi linked personal spending choices to swadeshi and long-term national development
  • He cited 7.8% growth as proof of resilience amid global turmoil
  • The Prime Minister accused domestic critics of amplifying despair through lies

In a message that touched on how Indian families holiday, celebrate weddings and spend on savings, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged people to avoid leisure trips abroad, not hold marriages overseas and refrain from buying gold unless necessary. Speaking from Bishkek, where he is attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit as part of his visit to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, Modi linked the appeal to self-reliance and greater use of swadeshi products.

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In a selfie-style video message, the Prime Minister congratulated the country on recording 7.8% economic growth and said India should build on that momentum despite global uncertainty, wars, crises and supply chain disruptions. He also took a swipe at critics within the country, saying some people were spreading despair even as the economy moved ahead.

PM Modi urges restraint on foreign leisure travel, overseas weddings and gold purchases

“Foreign trips, if you are going for leisure, you should not go. If you are getting married abroad, you should not do so. And if it is not necessary, you should not buy gold either,” PM Modi said.

“The more we emphasise swadeshi, the more we emphasise self-reliance, I have firm faith that when it is 100 years of independence, we will present a developed India to our young generation,” he said.

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PM Modi cites 7.8% growth, targets critics with ‘jhooth ki goonj’ remark

Modi said India was progressing rapidly despite global uncertainty, wars, crises and disruptions to supply chains. Taking a swipe at his critics, he said some people within the country, “drowned in an atmosphere of despair”, were spreading the “lies” all around.

“India is progressing rapidly. On the other hand, within India too, people drowned in an atmosphere of despair are engaged in spreading ‘jhooth ki goonj’ all around. Overcoming all these things, breaking through all those challenges, the country has achieved 7.8% growth. We have to maintain this pace,” he said.

The phrase “jhooth ki goonj” appeared to be a veiled dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s “Chhatron Ki Goonj” campaign, a student outreach initiative focused on issues including paper leaks, unemployment and the education system.

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‘Dreams of young generation will be fulfilled’

Modi said the country’s youth would see their dreams being realised through the hard work being put in today. “We will fulfil the dreams of our young generation through our hard work today,” he said.

He also called on citizens to continue contributing to the country’s progress, saying the government’s policies and intentions were right.

“And therefore, countrymen, let us leave no stone unturned in our efforts. Our policy is right, our intention is clear, and the strength of 140 crore countrymen, coming together today, is taking the country to new heights,” Modi said.

Earlier call for austerity and focus on Indian-made goods

Earlier in May, PM Modi asked people to conserve fuel, avoid unnecessary foreign travel, reduce gold purchases and promote Indian-made goods. This came amid the US-Israeli war on Iran and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil artery.

PM Modi in Bishkek for SCO Summit

Modi on Tuesday arrived at Yrys Ordo Congress Hall in Bishkek to attend the 26th SCO Summit, hosted by Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov. The summit brings together leaders of the 10 SCO member states, including Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

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The gathering is also being held in the expanded “SCO Plus” format, with leaders from several partner countries and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in attendance. PM Modi is expected to address the summit. India has been a full SCO member since 2017.

From his call for swadeshi and self-reliance to his remarks on economic growth and criticism at home, Modi used his message from Bishkek to press for continued public participation in India’s progress even as he joined leaders at the SCO summit in Kyrgyzstan.

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Published on: Sep 1, 2026 12:18 PM IST
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