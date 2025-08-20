'Don't worry about US tariffs': Top Russian official says Indian goods are welcome in Russia

Russian Chargé d’Affaires Roman Babushkin has offered India a wider trade corridor with Russia amid escalating US trade pressure, saying, "If Indian goods are facing difficulties entering the US market, the Russian market is welcoming Indian exports to the most extent possible. Don't worry about that."

Babushkin made the remarks while addressing recent US tariffs targeting India's trade, including a new 25% levy on New Delhi's purchases of Russian oil. "According to some media reports, Trump has decided to postpone imposing additional 25% tariffs on India. Any kind of trade protection policy provokes disputes and instability in the global trade as well as violation of the most favoured nation principles of the WTO," he said during a press briefing in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In response to US calls for India to stop importing Russian oil, Babushkin stated, "If the West criticises you, it means you are doing everything right. We don’t expect that to happen (India to stop buying oil from Russia). We know about the challenging circumstances for India. This is the true strategic partnership we are enjoying."

He added that Russia remains committed to maintaining and strengthening ties with India regardless of external pressure. "Whatever happens, even during challenges, we are committed to removing any problems. The recent phone call by President Putin to PM Modi, explaining and sharing the information about recent developments in Ukraine, means India matters a lot to Russia. We are capable of finding any solution for mutual satisfaction. The deepening of our partnership will help us grow together."

Advertisement

Reacting to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's comments accusing India of "profiteering" by reselling Russian oil, Babushkin dismissed the criticism and questioned its consistency. "Russia is the largest producer of oil and India is the largest consumer. Any kind of unilateral action leads to disruptions in supply chains, imbalance in pricing policies and destabilisation of global markets, endangering the energy security of developing countries."

He continued, "Hypothetically, if India refuses Russian oil, it will not lead to equal cooperation with the West in general because it is not in the Western nature, which was clearly demonstrated in recent years. They behave like neocolonial powers that think of their own benefit. This pressure is unjustified and unilateral."

Despite years of sanctions and political pressures, Babushkin underscored the resilience of India-Russia ties. "We have seen this problem of sanctions for many years now, but our trade is growing. In recent years, our trade has grown by 7 times."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, India has called the US tariffs "unjustified and unreasonable" and reaffirmed its right to defend national economic interests. Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada informed Parliament that bilateral trade negotiations with the US remain ongoing, though the sixth round of talks has been postponed by the US side.

