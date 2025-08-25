Double firepower: Udaygiri, Himgiri to join Navy fleet, what makes these stealth frigates key 

The Indian Navy will commission two new warships — stealth frigates INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri — at Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, marking the first time two frontline surface combatants built at different shipyards will be inducted simultaneously. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will preside over the ceremony.

"The commissioning of Udaygiri and Himgiri will augment the Navy's combat readiness and reaffirm India's resolve to achieve self-reliance in warship design and construction," the defence ministry said in a statement. "Upon commissioning, the two frigates will join the Eastern Fleet, strengthening India's ability to safeguard its maritime interests across the Indian Ocean Region."

What are Project 17A frigates?

The ships are part of Project 17A, also known as the Nilgiri-class stealth frigates, a follow-on to the earlier Shivalik-class (Project 17) ships. These vessels are designed for "Blue Water" operations, capable of countering both conventional and non-conventional threats. Of the seven frigates under Project 17A, four are being built at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai, and three at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata.

Udaygiri has been built by MDL and delivered to the Navy on July 1. Himgiri is the first of the P17A ships being constructed by GRSE. The first ship of the class, INS Nilgiri, was commissioned in Mumbai in January in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

How will they add to combat power?

Both frigates incorporate advanced stealth technology, upgraded weapon and sensor systems, and improved propulsion. They are equipped with Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) plants, state-of-the-art Integrated Platform Management Systems, and a suite of weapons and sensors developed by Indian manufacturers.

The defence ministry said these vessels can execute "a full spectrum of maritime missions" — ranging from anti-submarine and anti-air warfare to land attack and electronic warfare — across oceanic conditions.

Significance of the milestone

The commissioning of Udaygiri and Himgiri reflects India's accelerating naval modernisation. Udaygiri is the 100th ship designed by the Navy's Warship Design Bureau and also the fastest in her class to be delivered post-launch, thanks to modular construction adopted by Indian shipyards.

Officials said the event highlights the "synergy between India's premier defence shipyards" and showcases the success of 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' in defence manufacturing. Both ships have about 75% indigenous content, supported by hundreds of domestic MSMEs.

The new ships revive the names of earlier INS Udaygiri (F35) and INS Himgiri (F34), which served the Navy for over three decades before decommissioning. "The commissioning of the new Udaygiri and Himgiri thus honours the legacy of their forebearers while ushering in a new era of capability," the defence ministry said.

