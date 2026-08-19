DRDO invites private firms to partner for production of missile, bomb systems: Report

The department has developed strategic weapons including the Agni series and is also tasked with developing future variants of nuclear weapons, including submarine-launched systems.

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Under the plan, Indian companies will first be shortlisted on technical and financial criteria before being issued specific tenders for projects being undertaken by DRDO. At present, strategic weapons are primarily produced by public sector companies such as Bharat Dynamics Ltd.

Established private companies, including Solar Aerospace and Defence and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd, are expected to be among those considered for major new projects, the report added.

Companies seeking to qualify will need an industrial licence for defence manufacturing and a PESO licence for handling and storing explosives. They will also have to meet financial requirements, including minimum turnover and a net worth exceeding 5% of the expected value of the work.

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DRDO will assess companies on their project management expertise and track record in executing production orders of the required scale. Their ability to undertake bulk production of more than 50 or 100 units will also be evaluated based on infrastructure and technical capabilities.

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At least two companies will be selected for each project under the development-cum-production partner model. The selected firms will work alongside DRDO to develop prototypes, which will undergo testing, as per the report.

The companies would subsequently receive production orders if the systems are ordered in large numbers by strategic forces.

Before shortlisting, a committee of experts constituted by DRDO will visit the premises of each applicant to assess its infrastructure, technical capabilities and overall strengths.