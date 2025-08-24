Fantasy sports platform Dream11 has decided to withdraw as the lead sponsor of the Indian cricket team just weeks before the Asia Cup 2025, NDTV reported on Sunday. The report said that Dream11 is unwilling to continue its sponsorship deal after the new law effectively bans all real-money gaming platforms, including fantasy sports, poker, and rummy.

The Parliament recently passed Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025, which enforces a total ban on money-based online games, including fantasy sports, poker, and rummy. Only eSports and social gaming are permitted. Violations may attract up to three years in prison or fines of RS 1 crore.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said on Friday that the board will fully comply with the legislation. “If it's not permissible, we'll not do anything. The BCCI will follow every policy of the country that is framed by the central government,” Saikia stated.

As a result, the Indian cricket team could enter the Asia Cup without a jersey sponsor if a replacement is not finalized before the tournament begins on September 9 in the UAE. Sources said that although jerseys with Dream11 branding have already been printed, they will not be used.

The BCCI is expected to invite new bids for jersey sponsorship rights. Dream11 had signed a deal with the BCCI in 2023 worth Rs 358 crore-Rs 3 crore per home match and Rs 1 crore per away match.

The new law has upended Dream11's core operations. Business Today earlier reported that Dream Sports CEO Harsh Jain told employees in an internal note that there is "no legal pathway" to continue Dream11's paid contests. The company is preparing a transition plan and has briefed both full-time and contractual staff.

Dream11, which returned its base to India earlier this year, earned Rs 9,600 crore in revenue in FY24, largely fueled by World Cup engagement. With over 280 million users and deep ties to Indian cricket, the ban marks a severe blow to Dream Sports' flagship platform. The company is now shifting focus to its other verticals, including FanCode, DreamSetGo, and Dream Game Studios.

