Dreamliner nightmares: Whistleblowers warned Boeing of flaws in 787 planes that can have ‘devastating consequences’

Multiple whistleblowers have raised serious safety concerns about Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner, triggering investigations by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) into the aircraft’s production and assembly processes. The allegations — ranging from improper manufacturing practices to claims of retaliation against employees — have intensified scrutiny of Boeing’s safety culture and operational oversight.

Sam Salehpour: A Boeing engineer with 17 years at the company, has alleged that sections of the Dreamliner’s fuselage were improperly fastened together, potentially compromising the aircraft’s structural integrity and reducing its lifespan. According to Salehpour, he observed workers "jumping like Tarzan" on plane parts to force alignment and raised concerns about these practices repeatedly over a three-year period beginning in 2020. He claims his warnings were dismissed and that he was instructed "to shut up."

John Barnett: A former quality control engineer, had previously flagged similar issues. Barnett alleged that under production pressure, workers were installing substandard parts on the assembly line and that he had identified defects in the aircraft’s oxygen systems — raising the possibility that up to one in four emergency breathing masks might fail in flight. Barnett’s family has filed a lawsuit following his death, citing PTSD, depression, and anxiety they claim were linked to Boeing’s conduct.

Richard Cuevas: A mechanic employed by Strom, a contractor for Spirit Aerosystems — Boeing’s manufacturing partner — reported witnessing improper drilling of holes in the forward pressure bulkheads of 787 aircraft at Spirit’s Wichita, Kansas, facility in 2023. He submitted a complaint to both Boeing and Spirit in October 2023, citing “substandard manufacturing and maintenance processes,” and was terminated several months later.

These accounts are among a growing number of whistleblower complaints submitted to the FAA, many of which relate to alleged lapses in manufacturing standards and inspection protocols. Since a January 2024 incident in which a door plug detached from a 737 Max during flight, over a dozen whistleblowers have come forward. One reported that Boeing attempted to conceal defective or noncompliant parts from regulators, with fears that such components may have been installed on aircraft in service.

The FAA conducted a six-week audit of Boeing’s facilities last year in response to the mounting concerns. The audit revealed multiple issues in production practices and cited “gaps” in the company’s safety culture, including a disconnect between management and frontline employees and widespread fear of retaliation for reporting safety concerns.

Boeing has maintained that it is “fully confident” in the safety and durability of the 787 Dreamliner. Nonetheless, the whistleblower claims and findings from federal oversight bodies continue to raise questions about the company’s internal safety practices and quality controls.