Drone hits Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Peshawar vs Karachi PSL match affected

A drone hit the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday afternoon. The stadium is hosting the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings tonight at 8 pm IST.

The match is likely to be cancelled due to the drone attack on the cricketing venue, India Today reported, citing sources. Previously, Pakistan Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry earlier claimed that some drones were neutralised in Lahore, Gujranwala, Chakwal, Bahawalpur, Miano, Karachi, Chhor, Rawalpindi, and Attock, as per newswire PTI.

The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium was hit by drones hours before a match of the Pakistan Super League scheduled at 8 pm today. A match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings was scheduled for today at the stadium.#Rawalpindi #CricketStadium #OperationSindoor… pic.twitter.com/TCRCE8EbgB — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) May 8, 2025

The development comes after India's S-400 Sudarshan Chakra air defence missile systems were fired last night against Pakistani drones and missiles moving towards India.

With this attack, Pakistan's aim was likely to weaken India's air defence capabilities and military readiness in these regions.

On the night of May 7-8, Pakistan attempted to engage 15 military targets using drones and missiles in northern and western parts of India such as Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj.

Why were these places targeted?