E20 fuel controversy: Karnataka finds excess ethanol, Kerala begins petrol pump checks

Shivakumar said the Karnataka government had received thousands of complaints from motorists reporting reduced mileage, engines stalling while in motion and vehicles failing to cover expected distances. He said officials had inspected petrol pumps as well as facilities involved in ethanol blending and distribution.

READ THIS: E20 petrol row: Centre rejects Karnataka's 31% ethanol claim, says all 893 samples passed quality tests

The chief minister added that the state had collected documents detailing where and how ethanol was being mixed with petrol and had informed the Union government about the issue. Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister Rizwan Arshad is expected to present a detailed report on the investigation and outline the government's next course of action.

The controversy erupted after Karnataka claimed that laboratory tests conducted on petrol samples collected from seven districts found ethanol concentrations exceeding the prescribed 20% limit under the E20 programme. The state reported levels of up to 31.2% in an Indian Oil Corporation sample and 30.5% in a Hindustan Petroleum sample.

Advertisement

Kerala begins petrol sample testing

Following Karnataka's allegations, Kerala's Food and Civil Supplies Department has ordered random inspections at petrol pumps in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kannur.

State Food and Civil Supplies Minister Anoop Jacob said samples would be collected and sent to government laboratories, with results expected within 10 days. He said the inspections were ordered to address public concerns and verify whether petrol outlets were supplying fuel with ethanol content above the permitted limit.

Jacob warned that outlets found violating the prescribed standards could face sealing and legal action. He also clarified that no confirmed instance of excessive ethanol blending had been reported in Kerala so far.

ALSO READ: Nitin Gadkari to launch Toyota's flex-fuel Innova Hycross in November; says carmakers gearing up for 100% ethanol cars

Advertisement

Oil companies and centre dispute Karnataka's findings

The allegations have been rejected by Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation. The companies maintained that their E20 petrol complied with the Bureau of Indian Standards' IS 17021 specifications and questioned Karnataka's sampling procedures and testing methodology.

The Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry said on November 7 that all 893 samples tested across 27 states and Union Territories had ethanol content within the prescribed range of 19% to 21%. The ministry also said all 56 samples tested in Karnataka recorded ethanol levels between 19% and 20%.

The oil companies have sought joint sampling and independent verification under prescribed procedures, arguing that Karnataka's reported findings could not be independently validated using the information made available.