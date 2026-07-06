E20 petrol debate: Dealers urge Centre to review rollout amid vehicle complaint concerns

The debate over E20, or 20% ethanol-blended petrol, has intensified, with the Petroleum Dealers Association urging the Centre to reconsider its nationwide rollout. The association has said the higher ethanol blend is creating operational difficulties for fuel station operators, who are increasingly being blamed by customers for vehicle-related problems.

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The latest remarks come days after several automakers and industry experts publicly defended E20 petrol, saying vehicles certified as E20-compatible have undergone extensive testing and are safe to run on the higher ethanol blend. The contrasting positions have kept the discussion over E20 petrol in focus as the transition gathers pace.

Speaking to ANI, Petroleum Dealers Association president Sasanka Sekhar Sahu said petrol pump owners were facing growing difficulties as customers were attributing vehicle problems to E20 petrol, even though dealers had no role in deciding the country’s fuel policy. “We are urging the government to reconsider the introduction of E20 fuel. Dealers are facing significant difficulties with the current E20 rollout,” Sahu said.

Sahu further claimed that while ethanol blending is generally limited to around 10 per cent in many countries, India has adopted a 20 per cent blend. According to him, a large number of vehicles currently on Indian roads, including several BS6 models, were not originally designed to operate on E20 fuel.

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He also alleged that the introduction of E20 had led to complaints of clogged carburettors and other mechanical issues, with customers often confronting petrol pump operators over the problems. “The government introduced the fuel, and we simply sell it,” he said, adding that dealers were unfairly facing public anger over a policy decision beyond their control.

The Centre has been aggressively promoting E20 petrol as part of a broader strategy to reduce India’s dependence on imported crude oil, lower tailpipe emissions and support domestic ethanol production. It has also been encouraging automakers to introduce E20-compatible vehicles as the transition moves forward.

Petroleum dealers, however, have called for a review of the rollout, arguing that concerns over vehicle compatibility and customer awareness need to be addressed before wider adoption. Their concerns differ from recent statements by leading automobile manufacturers and industry experts, who have defended the shift to E20 petrol.

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Several automakers have reiterated that their E20-compatible petrol vehicles have been extensively tested and engineered to safely operate on fuel containing up to 20% ethanol. Industry experts have also said that vehicles specifically designed and certified for E20 can use the fuel without adverse effects when maintained according to manufacturer guidelines.

The Petroleum Dealers Association’s latest intervention underlines that the debate over E20 petrol remains unsettled. While vehicle manufacturers continue to express confidence in E20-ready vehicles, fuel retailers say they are dealing with rising customer complaints and are asking the government to revisit the rollout of the policy.