EC directs immediate action against MoS Shobha Karandlaje for 'Tamilians' remark

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed CEO Karnataka to take immediate appropriate action on the complaint of the DMK against the alleged violation of MCC by BJP leader and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje. Shobha recently alleged that the "people of Tamil Nadu were behind the Rameshwaram cafe blast". She, however, later apologised for her remark.

The EC's direction came hours after the DMK filed a complaint with the poll body against the central minister.

DMK files a complaint with the Election Commission of India over Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje's recent statement alleging that "people of Tamil Nadu were behind the Rameshwaram cafe blast, which took place in Bengaluru on March 1. pic.twitter.com/Qe2LEGCmJG — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2024

The DMK said the statement was in violation of the MCC (Model Code of Conduct) and was made to spread enmity between Kannadigas and the people of Tamil Nadu. Karandlaje had said that “people from Tamil Nadu come here (Karnataka), get trained here and plant bombs here”.

The ruling party said Karandlaje's statement was baseless considering an investigation by National Investigation Agency (NIA) is still underway. “The statement attempts to promote feelings of enmity and hatred between the people of Karnataka and the people of Tamil Nadu, and has been made for the furtherance of the prospects of the election of the Hon’able Minister. It generalises the people of Tamil Nadu as extremists, and seeks to create hostility and enmity between two communities, i.e., the Tamilians and Kannadigas,” the complaint stated.