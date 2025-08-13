'EC will take final call': Devendra Fadnavis says BMC elections likely in October, November or December

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections are expected to be conducted in the later months of this year. The elections to the country's richest civic body, potentially slated for October, November, or December, await final confirmation from the Election Commission (EC), which holds the authoritative decision-making power.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Fadnavis emphasised the role of the Election Commission in managing the election timelines, noting that the state government does not hold responsibility for conducting the elections. He stated that preliminary preparations are underway, with the Election Commission having begun essential formalities necessary for the electoral process.

Fadnavis said at the CNN-News18 Townhall Mumbai edition: "The first step involves the formation of wards for Zilla Parishads, Nagar Palikas, and Mahanagar Palikas, which is almost complete. After that, the EC will release the updated voters’ list."

In light of logistical challenges, the Election Commission has indicated that conducting all local body elections simultaneously is unfeasible. Therefore, these will be managed in a phased approach, beginning with Zilla Parishads, succeeded by Nagar Palikas, and finally Mahanagar Palikas. Based on this framework, Fadnavis expects the BMC elections to occur within the proposed months.

Advertisement

Addressing concerns about potential political discord, Fadnavis assured that there is no division within the Mahayuti alliance, a coalition that includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Fadnavis explicitly stated, "Eknath Shinde and I are on the same page," to dismiss any speculation about internal rifts.

The Chief Minister confirmed that all partners within the alliance are set to participate collectively in the upcoming BMC elections, reinforcing the idea of a unified front.

While Fadnavis allayed concerns about discord within the Mahayuti alliance, Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala said earlier in the day that no decision has been taken yet on whether the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will contest the upcoming local polls together or not.

Advertisement

He added: “We have no idea about Raj’s (MNS) alliance with his cousin Uddhav Thackeray. No decision has been taken yet. I do not want to comment on a decision which has not yet been taken. It is their family affair. We have no issues if the two cousins join hands, but we will have to take a political decision on whether the alliance will take place or not.”