ECI publishes draft electoral rolls for Bihar after SIR

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday published the draft electoral rolls for the state of Bihar following the completion of a Special Intensive Revision (SIR). This revision, which was the first of its kind since 2003, has stirred controversy and alarm among opposition parties due to concerns over potential mass voter exclusions.

The draft rolls cover all 243 Assembly constituencies and 90,817 polling stations across Bihar. Each draft has been shared with political parties by the 38 district collectors before its public release. However, the exact number of voters in the newly published rolls remains undisclosed.

The Election Commission had received enumeration forms from 7.23 crore electors out of the 7.89 crore existing ones.

The EC has identified around 64 lakh names for potential removal from the rolls, citing reasons such as death, permanent migration, duplicate registrations, or voters being untraceable. This has further fuelled opposition concerns, who fear that legitimate voters might be wrongfully excluded.

The publication of the draft rolls initiates the "claims and objections" period, which will extend until September 1. During this time, voters who believe they have been unfairly removed can lodge complaints and seek rectification from the authorities. This process is crucial for maintaining the integrity of the electoral rolls and ensuring that every eligible voter is included.

This revision exercise is part of the preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections due later this year. Voters can access the draft rolls on the Election Commission's website to verify their information.

The political landscape in Bihar remains tense as opposition parties continue to protest, demanding transparency and fairness in the electoral process.