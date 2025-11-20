ED does not make digital arrests: How to verify fake summons and avoid fraud

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's office on Thursday cautioned citizens against fake summons being circulated in the name of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), saying fraudsters were using them to extort money and threaten arrests. In a post on X, the ministry said the ED has already introduced a verification system to help people confirm whether a summons is genuine.

"In light of reports of individuals circulating fake summons in the name of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the purpose of cheating or extortion, the ED has introduced measures to help citizens verify authenticity," the Finance Minister's office said. "The ED does not conduct digital or online arrests. Citizens are advised to remain vigilant and not fall prey to fraudsters impersonating ED officials."

The alert comes amid several high-profile cases of "digital arrest" scams, where victims were duped by individuals posing as law-enforcement officers.

ED's October circular: How to verify a genuine summons

In an earlier statement dated October 8, the ED said it had implemented a system-generated summons mechanism that includes a QR code and a unique passcode at the bottom of each document. Officials have been instructed to issue summons only through this system, except in rare circumstances.

Each official summons bears the officer's signature, stamp, official email ID, and phone number for correspondence. Citizens can verify a summons through two methods - by scanning the QR code or by manually checking it on the ED's official website.

Verification by scanning the QR code

Step 1: Scan the QR code printed on the summons to open the ED verification page.

Step 2: Enter the unique passcode printed at the bottom of the summons.

Step 3: If the details are valid, the page will display the name of the person summoned, the officer’s name and designation, and the date of the summons, confirming its authenticity.

Verification by entering summons details

Step 1: Visit https://enforcementdirectorate.gov.in and click ‘Verify Your Summons’.

Step 2: Enter the summons number and the unique passcode in their respective fields.

Step 3: If correct, the page will show the same details for verification.

The agency noted that verification becomes active 24 hours after issuance, excluding weekends and public holidays.

'No digital arrests' under PMLA

The ED has reiterated that arrests under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) are carried out physically and after due legal procedure. "There is no concept of Digital Arrest or Online Arrest under the PMLA," the agency said, urging citizens not to engage with fake officers demanding payments or video-call compliance.

Bengaluru's Rs 32-crore 'digital arrest' case

The warning follows a major cyber-fraud case in Bengaluru, where a 57-year-old software engineer allegedly lost Rs 32 crore after being coerced into making 187 bank transfers by scammers posing as CBI officials. The gang reportedly kept her under constant Skype surveillance for six months, threatening her with arrest unless she complied.

Police say the fraudsters fabricated documents, impersonated enforcement officers, and convinced the victim that her identity had been misused in a criminal investigation - a pattern now recognised as part of a growing "digital arrest" trend.

