ED moves Delhi High Court challenging bail to Arvind Kejriwal in liquor case

The Enforcement Directorate has moved the Delhi High Court against the trial court's order granting bail to Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy money laundering case.

The Delhi chief minister is expected to be released from Thar jail today. Kejriwal was granted bail as his lawyer argued that ED had no evidence against him.

Before Kejriwal's release this evening, AAP is expected to stage a protest over a water shortage in the capital. Water Minister Atishi and Kejriwal's wife, Sunita, will visit Raj Ghat, where Atishi will start an indefinite hunger strike.

Delhi is facing a heatwave with temperatures soaring over 50 degrees Celsius, worsened by a severe water crisis. The Delhi government has approached the Supreme Court, claiming Haryana is blocking water from reaching the capital.

Atishi has appealed to Haryana, stating, "Till the time Haryana doesn't release water into the Yamuna, the shortage will continue. Munak Canal is receiving very little water, and Wazirabad Barrage has none. The water from Yamuna is treated and supplied to the public, but currently, there's no water. I appeal to the Haryana government to save the lives of Delhi's people."

Around 4 pm, Atishi and other AAP leaders will go to Tihar jail as Kejriwal is released.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 over money laundering allegations related to the 2021-22 Delhi liquor policy, which was later scrapped. The ED claims the money received from liquor sellers was used to fund AAP's campaign in Goa. Kejriwal and AAP have consistently maintained that the Centre is misusing its agencies to harass the Opposition with false cases.