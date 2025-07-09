A door-to-door verification of over eight crore voters in Bihar has triggered a political and legal firestorm, with the opposition INDIA bloc accusing the Election Commission of orchestrating a targeted exercise to benefit the ruling NDA. The EC’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, currently underway, is being challenged in the Supreme Court, which is scheduled to hear the matter on July 10.

What is the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)?

On June 24, the Election Commission issued a notification to initiate an intensive door-to-door verification of voters in Bihar. The process involves every registered voter signing printed enumeration forms containing their name, photo, and address. Voters must submit fresh photographs and valid proof of residence. A contentious clause states that those not listed in the 2003 electoral rolls must provide additional documentation. This, opposition leaders say, disproportionately impacts youth and marginalised groups.

The EC says the objective is straightforward: update and sanitise the voter list to ensure all eligible citizens can vote. The last such revision in Bihar was in 2003.

Nearly 1 lakh booth-level officers (BLOs), supported by 4 lakh volunteers and thousands of party-nominated booth-level agents, are carrying out the process.

Why is there political uproar?

The INDIA bloc, led by RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav and CPI(ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya, alleges that the revision is designed to “delete voters unlikely to support the NDA.” "Why has this exercise been ordered only in Bihar when in 2003 a similar revision of electoral rolls was undertaken for the entire country? And why just before the assembly polls?” Tejashwi Yadav asked.

Bhattacharya called the revision a “logistical nightmare” and questioned the July 25 deadline given the size of the voter base and monsoon disruptions.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led a protest to the EC office in Patna this week, while several opposition parties have moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the revision.

What are the main concerns?

Timing: Critics ask why such a large-scale revision is being done only in Bihar, just months before elections.

Documentation burden: Over 3 crore people who weren't in the 2003 rolls face more stringent verification.

Youth impact: Voters born after 1987 must provide additional information about their parents if the latter weren’t registered in 2003.

Exclusion fears: Aadhaar and MNREGA cards aren’t accepted as valid ID for those not found in the older rolls.

Disenfranchisement risks: The clause allowing Electoral Registration Officers to refer suspected foreign nationals under the Citizenship Act has raised alarm, particularly in the Seemanchal region.

What does the EC say?

The EC has defended its ongoing special intensive revision of electoral rolls, calling the exercise essential to a transparent electoral process. Pure electoral rolls are inevitable for strengthening democracy, the commission said, adding that the participation of the electors of Bihar has resulted in the successful collection of more than 57% of Enumeration forms in ongoing Bihar SIR till today with still 16 days remaining. "The Election Commission of India was, is and will always be with the electors of India," CEC Gyanesh Kumar said.

Legal challenge and next steps

The Supreme Court will hear a batch of petitions on July 10, including one jointly filed by Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), Samajwadi Party, JMM, CPI, and CPI(ML). They seek a stay on the exercise, citing concerns of selective exclusion and legal overreach by the EC.

(With inputs from PTI)

