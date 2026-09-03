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‘El Niño supersized before our eyes’: UN says planet is in uncharted waters

‘El Niño supersized before our eyes’: UN says planet is in uncharted waters

The El Niño event is expected to strengthen in the coming months before peaking towards the end of the year, and continuing well into 2027.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 3, 2026 1:38 PM IST
‘El Niño supersized before our eyes’: UN says planet is in uncharted watersEl Niño is expected to peak towards the end of the year, said WMO

The planet is in uncharted waters and El Niño is supersizing in front of our eyes, said UN Secretary-General António Guterres, adding that it has the potential to deliver a massive blow to communities. El Niño is a naturally occurring weather pattern that happens every two to seven years, lasting for about a year, allowing warm water to spread eastwards, thereby pushing up global temperatures.

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The El Niño event is expected to strengthen in the coming months before peaking towards the end of the year, and continuing well into 2027, as mentioned in a report in World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).

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“El Niño is being supersized before our eyes. The science leaves no room for doubt: the planet is in uncharted waters, and those waters are heating up. Sea surface temperatures are rising, temperatures keep climbing, and the world is in the danger zone of extreme weather. The race now is between rising risks and our commitment to take climate action and protect people. We must win that race,” said Guterres, as per WMO.

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WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo said El Niño means boy child in Spanish. Saulo said it has the potential to deliver a massive blow to communities and economies across the world. “We are already seeing disruption and devastation from droughts and floods and we expect these impacts to increase as El Niño intensifies,” said Saulo.

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El Niño demands exceptional preparation and response, she said, adding that WMO has never launched such a major mobilisation to deliver forecasts and services in order to save lives and livelihoods.

Meanwhile, India is expected to receive below-normal rainfall in September due to El Niño, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The IMD also noted that the El Niño influence contributed to the rainfall deficiency seen during August.

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Published on: Sep 3, 2026 1:38 PM IST
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