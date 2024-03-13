Election Commission will disclose all details on electoral bonds in time: CEC Rajiv Kumar

Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar said the Election Commission of India will disclose all details on electoral bonds in time. Kumar, who is in Jammu and Kashmir, told mediapersons that the poll regulatory body is committed towards holding elections in Jammu and Kashmir and across the country peacefully and with maximum participation.

Earlier in the day, the State Bank of India filed a compliance affidavit with the Supreme Court in the electoral bonds case. It informed the top court that a total number of 22,217 bonds were purchased during the period from April 1, 2019, to February 15, 2024, of which, 22,030 electoral bonds were redeemed. The affidavit was filed by the bank's Chief Managing Director, Dinesh Khara.

In the affidavit, the SBI chairman said the bank “has ready records in which the date of purchase, denomination and name of buyer were recorded, and [in relation to the political parties] the date of encashment and the denominations of the bonds encashed were recorded”.

“(i) As per direction No. (b), the date of purchase of each Electoral Bond, the name of the purchaser and the denomination of the Electoral Bond purchased has been furnished In terms of direction No. (c), the date of encashment of the Electoral Bonds, the name of political parties who have received the contributions and the denomination of the said bonds has also been furnished”, the affidavit said.

It added that “the…data has been furnished in respect of bonds purchased and redeemed between 12.04.2019 to 15.02.2024”. The bank said that “Electoral Bonds were sold and redeemed in phases during this period and Phase XI started from 01.04.2019. The number of bonds set out in the Application…included [by oversight] the bonds that were purchased during the period commencing 1st April, 2019 and not from 12 April, 2019. A total number of 22,217 bonds were purchased during the period 01.04.2019 till 15.02.2024”.

The data was handed over to the ECI in a pen drive with two PDF documents that are password-protected. An envelope containing the passwords was given along with a letter addressed to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday

In February, the Supreme Court in a landmark verdict scrapped the Centre's electoral bonds scheme that allowed anonymous political funding, calling it "unconstitutional" and ordered disclosure by the Election Commission of donors, the amount donated by them and recipients.

The SBI had asked for time till June 30 for disclosure of the details. However, the apex court rejected its plea and asked the bank to submit all details to the Election Commission by the close of working hours on Tuesday.