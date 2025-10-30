Elon Musk's Starlink launches Mumbai trials, establishes first India office ahead of satellite internet rollout

Starlink Satellite Communications Pvt. Ltd., owned by Elon Musk, is advancing plans to introduce satellite internet services in India. The company has established its first formal presence in the country by leasing 1,294 square feet of office space in Mumbai's Chandivali area for ₹2.33 crore over five years.

Technical and security demonstration runs are scheduled in Mumbai starting today and continuing until 31st October, providing local stakeholders with a first look at Starlink’s high-speed satellite internet capabilities.

This trial marks a critical phase for Starlink as it aims to showcase the operational strengths of its satellite network to Indian authorities and consumers. The company is using the demo to highlight the performance and reliability of its service.

It is believed that this service will enable broadband internet access even in remote areas of the country. Following the completion of these trials, Starlink may finalise its roadmap for a commercial launch in India, subject to regulatory and spectrum approvals from the government.

Officials have confirmed that Starlink is still awaiting the necessary government permissions and spectrum clearance to offer its internet services commercially within the Indian market.

Industry experts have commented on the competitive implications, stating, Starlink's entry could trigger major competition in the satellite internet sector in India.

Starlink has planned to set up various gateway stations at nine places across India, including Mumbai, Noida, Chandigarh, Kolkata, and Lucknow, as per media reports. Once the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) finalises pricing guidelines for satellite services in the country, Starlink's internet service is likely to begin India operations by January or February 2026.

Starlink satellite internet is expected to have a one-time setup cost of ₹30,000 or more, with subscription prices starting from around ₹3,300 per month. Its entry-level plans may offer 25Mbps speed, and the high-end plan could offer 225Mbps speed for users.