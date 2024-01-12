Emotional for the first time: PM Modi begins 11-day ritual for Ram Mandir ceremony

Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: With just 11 days to go for consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday in a special message on X said he will be undertaking a special ritual everyday till the inauguration on January 22.

The PM said he felt emotional and overwhelmed and for the first time in his life he was experiencing such feelings.

“There are only 11 days left...I am fortunate that I will also be a witness to this auspicious occasion. The Lord has made me an instrument to represent all the people of India during the consecration. Keeping this in mind, I am starting a special ritual of 11 days from today," he said in the video message.

PM Modi will lead the "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony, in which an idol of Ram Lalla, or infant Ram, will be placed at the new Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"As our scriptures say, for the yajna (sacrifice) of God, for worship, we must awaken the divine consciousness within ourselves. For this, the scriptures prescribe vows and strict rules that need to be followed before the consecration. Therefore, following the guidance I have received from saints on this spiritual journey... They have suggested the principles of conduct (yam-niyam), and I am starting a special observance of 11 days from today," he said.

The Prime Minister urged Indians to reach out to him through his Namo app and sought their blessings.

"Even though I want to, I cannot capture the depth, vastness, and intensity of it in words. You can understand my state. The dream that many generations have cherished for years, I am fortunate to be present at its fulfilment. The Lord has made me a representative of all Indians. I am just an instrument. This is a huge responsibility," said the Prime Minister.

