‘End of Parliamentary democracy’: P Chidambaram reacts to BJP's Anantkumar Hegde’s remark on altering the Constitution

Reacting to BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde's controversial comments on the Constitution that has been criticised widely, Congress Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram has said that BJP’s “intention to amend the Constitution” would be the end of Parliamentary democracy. Chidambaram’s social media post comes after BJP distanced itself from Hedge’s comment and called it personal opinion.

“The BJP's intention to amend the Constitution was never a secret. Dozens of BJP leaders in private conversations have said that India must be a Hindu Rashtra, that Hindi must be the sole official language of India and the central government must be strong and prevail over the state governments. Sometimes, members like Mr Ananthakumar Hegde MP spill the beans, and quickly deny their words. This is an old ploy. The purpose is achieved and the RSS/BJP cadres are enthused that BJP continues to nurture the idea of amending the Constitution. If the Constitution is amended according to the RSS/BJP agenda, that will be the end of Parliamentary democracy, Federalism, rights of the Minorities, and the English language being one of the two official languages,” said Chidambaram.

Hegde had said that it is necessary for the party to gain two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and come to power in more than 20 states, for it to amend the Constitution. "If the Constitution has to be amended -- the Congress which fundamentally distorted the Constitution by forcefully filling unnecessary things in it, especially by bringing in laws that were aimed at suppressing the Hindu society -- if all of this has to be changed it is not possible with this (current) majority," he said, addressing a gathering in Uttara Kannada district.

BJP, distancing itself from Hegde’s comments, said that it is the minister’s personal view and does not reflect the party’s stance. It said that it is committed to upholding the nation’s Constitution and that it will ask for an explanation from Hegde on his comments.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that Hegde’s statement has exposed BJP’s ulterior motive to replace Baba Saheb Amedkar’s Constitution with the Manusmriti. He claimed that BJP would reinforce the caste system and remove all reservations for OBCs and Dalits. Siddaramaiah asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expel Hegde from the part if he indeed disagrees with his opinion.

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar called BJP anti-Constitution and against the principles of Baba Saheb Ambedkar.

