End of the road for ICE two-wheelers in Delhi? Draft EV policy sets April 2028 deadline

The draft Delhi Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2026, released on April 11, 2026, signals the end of the road for internal-combustion engine (ICE) two-wheelers from April 1, 2028.

The draft policy, which is open to public feedback for the next 30 days, states only electric two-wheelers will be permitted for new registration in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi from April 1, 2028.

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The Delhi government will also offer purchase incentives for electric two-wheelers priced up to Rs 2.25 lakh. In the first year from the date of notification, an incentive of ₹10,000 per kWh (kilowatt-hour), up to a maximum of ₹30,000, will be provided.

In the second year, an incentive of ₹6,600 per kWh, up to a maximum of ₹20,000 will be offered. The third year will have an incentive of ₹3,300 per kWh, up to a maximum of ₹10,000.

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Delhi EV Policy 2026 aims to curb air pollution and to promote and adopt clean mobility transition through targeted incentives. All purchase incentives under this policy will be disbursed through direct benefit transfer to residents of NCT of Delhi.

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The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), in its latest report, identified vehicular emissions as the largest contributor to air pollution in the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

“Two-wheelers constitute approximately 67% of the total vehicle stock in Delhi, making their rapid electrification critical for achieving meaningful reductions in vehicular emissions,” the draft policy notes.

The draft policy also mandates electric three-wheelers for new registration in Delhi from January 1, 2027.