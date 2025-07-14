End Ukraine war in 50 days or face severe tariffs, Trump warns Russia

US President Donald Trump on Monday warned that "very severe tariffs" would be imposed on Russia—and possibly its trading partners—if a deal to end the war in Ukraine is not reached within 50 days, Associated Press reported.

"We're going to be doing very severe tariffs if we don’t have a deal in 50 days," Trump said during a meeting in the Oval Office with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. He clarified that the tariffs would be "secondary tariffs," which would target nations doing business with Russia as a way to isolate Moscow economically.

The US President's comments mark a sharper tone toward Russian President Vladimir Putin, reflecting increasing frustration over Moscow's ongoing military campaign in Ukraine.

In parallel, the US and its European allies are planning coordinated support measures for Kyiv. Rutte said the alliance was preparing to buy military equipment and transfer it to Ukraine, adding: "Speed is of the essence here." He said the new arrangement could push Putin to "reconsider" peace negotiations.

Trump has renewed his push for more aggressive pressure on Russia using economic tools, especially at a time when trade-based penalties are emerging as a preferred instrument over direct military escalation.