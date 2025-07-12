'Engine 1 showed signs of recovery; Engine 2 failed': Air India report details AI171's final seconds

In the seconds after liftoff from Ahmedabad, Air India Flight AI-171 experienced a sudden and complete loss of power in both engines—triggered by a fuel cutoff at a critical moment.

The Boeing 787-8 had just hit 180 knots when its engine fuel switches flipped from ‘RUN’ to ‘CUTOFF’—one after another, within a single second.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The cockpit voice recorder captured a chilling exchange:

Pilot 1: “Why did you cut off the fuel switches?”

Pilot 2: “I didn’t.”

That moment, now central to India’s worst air disaster in years, set off a failed scramble to restart both engines. Though the crew moved the switches back to ‘RUN’ and the aircraft's automatic systems initiated relight protocols, Engine 2 couldn’t maintain speed. Six seconds after the MAYDAY call, all recording ceased. The jet crashed 0.9 NM from the runway, killing 270.

According to the preliminary report, the aircraft was equipped with a type of fuel control switch flagged in a 2018 FAA advisory (SAIB NM-18-33). The advisory warned of a potential issue with the switch's locking mechanism possibly being disengaged. Air India had not inspected the switches, as the bulletin was non-mandatory.

Advertisement

There were no external hazards. The weather was calm. No bird activity. The engines had no prior defect reports.

The aircraft broke apart on impact, scattering parts across buildings, including a medical college hostel. The Emergency Locator Transmitter never activated. System data confirmed the thrust levers were still in takeoff position until the end, and post-impact findings suggest any changes occurred from force—not crew action.

Despite previous fuel control module replacements in 2019 and 2023, there were no documented issues. Both pilots were fit, qualified, and well-rested. The AAIB investigation continues.

Engine Shutdown

Both fuel switches changed from ‘RUN’ to ‘CUTOFF’ within 1 second after liftoff.

Occurred at ~180 knots during initial climb—a critical flight phase.

Pilot Reaction

Cockpit voice recorder captured:

“Why did you cut off the fuel switches?”

“I didn’t.”

Advertisement

Recovery attempts

Switches moved back to ‘RUN’, triggering FADEC-led engine relight.

Engine 1 showed signs of recovery; Engine 2 failed to sustain.

Final Moments

“MAYDAY” call at 08:09:05 UTC.

Data recording ended at 08:09:11 UTC.

Crash followed immediately.

Mechanical Risk

Switch type flagged in FAA SAIB NM-18-33.

Air India did not inspect; advisory was optional.

Potential disengagement of locking feature under review.

Environmental Conditions

Calm wind (250°/07 Kts), visibility 6,000m, no significant cloud.

No bird activity or external interference.

Crash Impact

Aircraft hit hostel and five other buildings.

Massive fire and structural damage.

Vertical stabilizer, wings, engines separated across debris field.

System Data

Thrust levers stayed at takeoff setting until impact.

ELT did not activate; RAT and APU systems functioned during failure.

Recorder Evidence

Two-hour CVR from forward EAFR recovered.

Captured engine shutdown, pilot exchange, and MAYDAY call.

Crew and Maintenance

Pilots experienced, medically fit, and rested.

No active maintenance issues linked to fuel switches.

Previous throttle module replacements unrelated to failure.

Flight Performance

Weight and takeoff speeds within limits.

No anomalies reported prior to takeoff.

Ongoing Probe

Investigation continues into possible design flaws, human factors, and procedural lapses.