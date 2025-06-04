Ensure oxygen, ventilators: Centre's advisory for states as Covid cases rise by 864 in a day

As India reported a rise of 864 Covid cases in a single day, pushing the total active caseload to 4,302, the Union Health Ministry has asked all states and Union Territories to ensure the availability of oxygen, isolation beds, ventilators, and essential medicines, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday.

"States have been instructed to ensure availability of oxygen, isolation beds, ventilators, and essential medicines,” an official told the agency.

The advisory was issued after a series of high-level technical review meetings held on June 2 and 3 under the chairpersonship of Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Sunita Sharma. The discussions involved representatives from the Disaster Management Cell, Emergency Management Response (EMR) Cell, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), and major central hospitals in Delhi.

All states and UTs were also briefed to assess preparedness measures amid the current Covid situation.

According to officials, surveillance units under the IDSP are closely tracking Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI). Testing has been recommended for all admitted SARI cases and 5 per cent of ILI cases. Positive SARI samples are being sent for Whole Genome Sequencing through the ICMR’s VRDL network to monitor emerging variants.

A mock drill focused on oxygen infrastructure—including PSA plants, LMO tanks, and MGPS lines—was conducted on June 2, and further facility-level preparedness drills are scheduled across states for June 4 and 5.

Since January 1, India has reported 44 Covid-related deaths, mostly among individuals with underlying health conditions. Officials stated that most current cases are mild and being managed under home isolation. People have been advised to follow hand hygiene, practise cough etiquette, and avoid crowded places when unwell.

Citizens have been urged to rely on verified updates from the Health Ministry and PIB to avoid misinformation. “The Union Health Ministry continues to closely monitor the situation and remains committed to ensuring public health safety through timely interventions and effective communication,” the official source added.

Meanwhile, Himachal has made wearing of mask mandatory. Himachal's first Covid case in the recent surge was reported from Nahan in Sirmaur district. An 82-year-old woman arrived at the Nahan Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday morning, complaining of cold and cough, and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 in a rapid test, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Amitabh Jain said.

West Bengal reported 60 new cases. These cases were reported in the last 24 hours, as per data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. During the same period, 28 people recovered from the disease, it said. There are 432 active cases in the state at present, it added. The toll remained at one, the data showed.