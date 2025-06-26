‘Epicentres of terrorism no longer safe’: Rajnath Singh at SCO summit in China

Epicentres of terrorism are no longer safe, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), adding that India no longer hesitates to target them. He also urged other members of the SCO to speak up against terrorism.

"We have shown that epicentres of terrorism are no longer safe and we will not hesitate to target them," Singh said, referring to the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent Operation Sindoor.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"Some countries use cross-border terrorism as an instrument of policy and provide shelter to terrorists. There should be no place for such double standards. SCO should not hesitate to criticise such nations," he said.

Rajnath Singh was received by Admiral Dong Jun. Shortly after his arrival, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif reached the venue too. The SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting is being held from June 25 to 26 in Qingdao. Defence Ministers of India, China, Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan participated to discuss regional and international issues on peace and security.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, launched after the Pahalgam attacks, Singh described it as a response to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. He said the operation involved a series of pre-emptive strikes on May 7 aimed at deterring further cross-border terrorist attacks and dismantling terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan. He added that proactive steps are needed to prevent the spread of radicalisation among youth, noting the role of the SCO's RATS mechanism in this regard.

Advertisement

Singh pointed to the joint statement of the Council of SCO Heads of State on countering radicalisation leading to terrorism, separatism, and extremism, issued during India's chairmanship, as a symbol of shared commitment.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Singh is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart Dong Jun, with a focus on restarting the China-India military hotline.