India’s diesel exports to Europe jumped an astonishing 137% year-on-year in August—soaring to 242,000 barrels per day, as European buyers scramble to stock up ahead of an EU ban on fuels refined from Russian crude set to take effect in January 2026.

This sharp uptick, reported by The Economic Times, underscores mounting contradictions in global energy and foreign policy responses .

European nations appear to be reacting to the looming ban, targeting fuels refined from Russian oil—a move that could severely hinder Indian refiners like Reliance Industries. The surge in demand reflects both a hedge against disruption and a tacit acceptance of fuel origins India is soon expected to reject.

Data from Kpler shows a 73% month-on-month rise and a 124% jump above the preceding 12-month average. Vortexa, another tracker, reports similarly staggering growth—228,316 bpd in August, up 166% year-on-year and 36% over July levels .

Sumit Ritolia, lead research analyst at Kpler who was quoted in the report, linked the spike to a surprise maintenance turnaround at Shell’s Pernis refinery in the Netherlands, saying: “Exports rose sharply as Shell’s Pernis refinery advanced its planned turnaround from 2026. This has surprised the market.” Many European buyers appear to be front-loading purchases to offset short-term supply glitches. .

Adding to the irony, U.S. President Donald Trump has urged European leaders to stop buying Russian oil—warning that continued purchases are helping fund Russia’s war in Ukraine. Yet, these very markets are now absorbing Indian diesel, much of it refined from Russian crude, exposing a glaring hypocrisy in sanctions enforcement.

India’s total diesel exports hit 603,000 bpd in August, up 17% from both July and the same month last year.

