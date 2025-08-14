‘Europeans need to join us’: US warns India of higher, secondary tariffs for purchasing Russian oil

The US, after imposing 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, has threatened higher, secondary tariffs if New Delhi does not stop buying Russian oil. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said it was time for Europeans to join the US on the sanctions.

In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Bessent said other nations must get on board to impose higher tariffs on China and other nations that buy Russian energy. He said sanctions “can go up” or “can be loosened” depending on the outcome of the Friday meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

“The Europeans need to join us in these sanctions…They need to…It’s put up or shut up time,” Bessent said. “We put secondary tariffs on the Indians for buying Russian oil. And I could see if things don’t go well, then sanctions or secondary tariffs could go up,” he added.

Bessent’s threat comes as Trump threatened Putin of “severe consequences” if the Ukraine peace deal is not achieved in the Alaska talks. While Trump did not specify the details about the repercussions, he did hint on possible economic sanctions. When asked if Russia would face consequences if no agreement is reached, Trump said, "Yes, they will…I don't have to say. There will be very severe consequences.”

The US, Japan, all the European nations and other countries have imposed sanctions on Russia since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Trump and his administration has accused India of financing the Russian war on Ukraine by buying Russian oil. India has clarified its stance, stating that it would put the interests of its citizens first and also that buying Russian oil allows predictability to the movement of fuel prices. New Delhi also said Russian oil is cheaper for India, which benefits its citizens. It also showed no indication of abandoning buying Russian oil. New Delhi also called out the duplicity of the US as well as European countries, who continue their trade and imports of Russian goods.