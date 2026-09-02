‘Every Himalayan state has hazards…’: IIT professor on the risks of flash floods in India amid Nepal catastrophe

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RISKS FOR INDIA

He said as of now it is unclear how or when the status of these states are going to change. Dr Sattar said one can’t answer that question right now and without scientific investigation.

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Speaking about downstream risks for the country, Dr Sattar said even though there is direct evidence of climate impacts there is a gap in scientific studies and nothing is quantified yet. He said even in the Indian part of the Himalayas the number and size of glacial lakes are increasing, while glaciers are retreating.

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HIMALAYAN HAZARDS

He explained that when the cryosphere – water existing in solid form, like a glacier – melts, it forms glacial lakes. An outburst could cause damage downstream. Dr Sattar said glacier ice is also a cryospheric component – which leads us to Nepal. A glacier detachment happened, leading to a debris flow.

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The third component is permafrost, existing widely in the Himalayas, but not much monitoring has happened in there because it is very difficult.

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“Everything – these lakes, glaciers and permafrost – are all hazards. Unless they’re triggered, they would not cause damage,” he told the news site.

Dr Sattar said considering the vastness of the Himalayas, monitoring it becomes very tricky. The mountain ranges within or even outside of India could eventually drain into the Indian subcontinent, he said.