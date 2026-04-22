'Every movement causes...': BJP minister on viral video of woman confronting him

Maharashtra minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Girish Mahajan on Wednesday responded to the viral video of a woman confronting him over traffic snarls caused by the party's protest march over the Women's Reservation Bill. Mahajan said that there is bound to be inconvenience when the party takes out a march.

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On Tuesday, a frustrated Mumbaikar confronted Mahajan and police personnel after a political procession led to heavy traffic congestion in Worli.

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"The event was organised by women against the Congress over the Women's Reservation Bill. Thousands of our sisters were part of the main women's committee. When we take out a march, it is bound to cause inconvenience on the road. Every movement causes some difficulty. You have seen such large movements in the past that continued for days.

He also accused the protesting woman of using unparliamentary language against the police, adding that she also threw bottles at protestors.

"That doesn't mean that anyone can use such unparliamentary language and throw bottles at protestors. She made inappropriate remarks to the police. In fact, I personally assured her that we would clear the roads in 10 minutes and move; I even apologised to her for the inconvenience. However, I think she was angry, which is natural. I don't deny it. Still, I feel the language used by the lady was very inappropriate."

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Watch Mahajan's full statement here

VIDEO | BJP leader Girish Mahajan on viral video of a woman confronting him, blaming over traffic jam caused due to party's protest march over Women's Reservation Bill, said,



"The event was organised by women against the Congress over the Women's Reservation Bill. Thousands of… pic.twitter.com/Esa5TwC0GC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 22, 2026

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The woman, who was on her way to pick up her child from school, stepped out of her car and had a heated exchange with the minister. The woman told Girish Mahajan, "Get out of here. You are causing a traffic jam." While the minister tried to get her to calm down, the woman said, “Did you not understand? What is wrong with you? There are hundreds of people waiting.”

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Pointing to an empty ground nearby, she asked why the protest could not be held there. When a police officer intervened, the woman demanded that no one speak to her. Furthermore, she confronted the organisers for the traffic blockade and the inconvenience faced by the public, demanding that they be allowed to disperse.