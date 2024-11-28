'Everyone should stand against terror': Sheikh Hasina blasts Yunus govt, demands Hindu monk's release

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday condemned the killing of a lawyer in Chittagong and the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, calling for justice and urging citizens to unite against terror. "I am expressing strong protest against this murder. Those involved in this murder will have to be found and punished quickly," Hasina said, stressing the importance of accountability.

On Tuesday, Saiful Islam, an assistant public prosecutor, was killed during clashes between security forces and followers of Das after the Chittagong court denied him bail in a sedition case. The violent confrontation escalated, leading to Islam’s death.

Hasina criticized the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, accusing it of unconstitutionally seizing power and failing to uphold human rights. She described the killing as a severe violation of rights. "Human rights have been severely violated through this incident," she said. "A lawyer had gone to fulfill his professional duties, and he was beaten to death in this manner. They are terrorists. Whoever they are, they will be punished," she added.

Warning of consequences if justice is not served, Hasina said, "If the government, which has unconstitutionally seized power, fails to punish these terrorists, then it will also have to face punishment for violating human rights."

She also condemned the arrest of Das, calling for his immediate release. "A top leader of the Hindu community has been wrongfully arrested. He will have to be released immediately," she stated.

Hasina pointed to incidents of religious violence, noting that a temple in Chittagong had been demolished and citing previous attacks on mosques, churches, monasteries, and Ahmadiyya community properties. "A temple has been demolished in Chittagong. Earlier, mosques, shrines, churches, monasteries, and houses of the Ahmadiyya community were attacked and destroyed. They were looted and set on fire," she said, calling for the protection of religious freedom and the safety of all communities.

The former Prime Minister urged the people of Bangladesh to stand united. "I appeal to the countrymen; everyone should stand against this kind of terror. Stand united," she said. "It is important to ensure the safety of life and property of common people. The present power grabbers are showing failure in every field."

Das was arrested on Monday at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport as he prepared to travel to Chittagong for a rally. His detention has sparked protests and a diplomatic rift, with India condemning the attacks on minorities who demonstrated against his arrest. "We have noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das," the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Hasina also criticized the government’s approach to security, accusing it of targeting political opponents and mishandling law enforcement. "After killing countless Awami League leaders, students, and public and law enforcement officers, terrorism is done through assault, case, and arrest," she said. "I strongly condemn and protest against the plaintiff's actions."