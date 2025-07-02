'Everyone with a BCom, BBA degree should call themselves dropouts': User on usefulness of these degrees, says 'won't be surprised if...'

A social media user recently called out the futility of having a BCom and a BBA degree in today's day and age. The user said that everyone having a BCom and a BBA degree should call themselves dropouts while giving her reasons for the same.

"If I am being very honest, I think everyone with a BCOM and BBA degree should call themselves dropouts cause your 3-year degree could have been a 3-week intensive course, and you know it," the user wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Replying to her post, she said that she wouldn't be surprised if somebody writes a LinkedIn post on how their college life was fun.

"Gone, that's all. Won't be surprised if someone screenshots this and writes a LinkedIn post about how their college life was amazing, how they made amazing friends and taught them a lot," she wrote.

The post sparked debate on X, with some users backing her take and others backing the relevance of the degrees.

"My 4-year engineering degree could have been completed in 2," a netizen commented. "I did B.Tech and the story is no different (sic)," a second user said.

"These courses should be banned, teach nothing just waste precious time of students life," a third user commented.

"Not true. There are people who come from the science stream who need the grounding. Also, BCom from a good college with the right rigor & subject choices means you don't need a further professional degree," a user weighed in.

"Haha - truly. Everyone who does BCom/BBA know that there's nothing to learn from those courses. And, I say this after studying from one of the best colleges in India. The real deal is just those 3 years that you spend there. The friends, memories - all worth it," another user commented.

While these two degrees offer foundational knowledge and career opportunities, the perception of these degrees being "futile" stems from concerns of further specialisation, competitive job market, changing industry standards, and initial career trajectory of some graduates.