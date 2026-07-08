Ex-Army General warns: F-35 sale to Turkey will reshape West Asia, impact India too

Former Army Commander Lt Gen Raj Shukla on Wednesday warned that a potential US sale of F-35 stealth fighter jets to Turkey could significantly alter the strategic balance in West Asia and have implications for India. He cited Ankara's growing military footprint in South Asia.

US President Donald Trump is considering selling F-35 fighter jets to Turkey.

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Shukla said, "Trump indicates green-lighting of sale of F-35s to Turkey. Significant - will alter the regional dynamics in West Asia. Israel will have an even more interesting adversary than Iran."

He added that Turkey's expanding military profile extends beyond the Middle East. "Turkey's growing strategic military profile has consequences for India as well, given Turkey's growing presence in South Asia - supply of naval and autonomous platforms to Pakistan & Bangladesh, for instance."

Trump Signals Shift On Turkey

On Tuesday, Trump held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the NATO summit. Speaking to reporters, he said the US would lift sanctions imposed on Turkey and decide on a possible sale of F-35 fighter jets to Ankara.

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"We're going to be taking the sanctions off," Trump said when asked about the penalties imposed under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

"It's a decision we're going to make," he said when asked about the proposed F-35 sale.

Washington imposed CAATSA sanctions on Turkey in 2020 over its purchase of the Russian S-400 air defence system and removed Ankara from the F-35 programme. Turkey has maintained that the decision was unjust and illegal.

While Trump is expected to support the sale, the proposal still faces legal and congressional hurdles.

Israel Opposed F-35 Sale To Turkey

The prospect of restoring Turkey's access to advanced US fighter aircraft comes against the backdrop of deteriorating ties between Ankara and Tel Aviv.

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Ahead of the NATO summit, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly urged Trump not to sell weapons systems that would help Turkey modernise its air force, citing Erdogan's increasingly hostile rhetoric towards Israel.

Relations between Israel and Turkey have deteriorated since the Gaza war began in October 2023. Turkey recalled its ambassador, Israeli diplomats left Turkey over security concerns, and Ankara halted trade with Israel in May 2024, citing the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

In November 2024, Turkey also denied Israeli President Isaac Herzog permission to use its airspace to attend the COP climate summit in Azerbaijan. Herzog later cancelled the visit.

Turkey's Stand Raises Concerns For India

Turkey's ties with India have also come under strain in recent years.

During Operation Sindoor, launched by India in May 2025, Ankara openly backed Pakistan. At the height of the conflict, reports of Turkish cargo aircraft landing in Islamabad drew attention in India.

CNN News-18 reported on Tuesday that Pakistan is undertaking an ambitious military modernisation programme and will import artillery, missile systems, and drones from China and Turkey.

Pakistan is reportedly planning to procure more than 1,000 Turkish Yiha drones and 40 Chinese J-35 stealth fighter aircraft by the end of 2026.